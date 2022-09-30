Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification on acquisition of shares
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA d.d. Krapinska 45
10000 Zagreb
SECURITY: ERNT (ISIN: HRERNTRA0000)
LEI: 5299001W91BFWSUOVD63
HOME MEMBER STATE: Republic of Croatia
REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Zagreb, September 29, 2022
Subject: Notification on acquisition of shares
Pursuant to the Article 474, Paragraph 1 of the Capital Market Act, Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., with headquarters in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: "the Company"), hereby notifies the following:
investment company FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICE d.o.o. made the following acquisitions of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE).
On September 27, 2022, 425 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at average price of HRK 1,567.9 per share, representing 0.03% of the Company's share capital.
On September 29, 2022, 32 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at price of HRK 1,565.0 per share, representing 0.002% of the Company's share capital.
Following these acquisitions Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. holds in total 6,100 own shares, representing 0.46% of the Company's share capital.
The Company acquires its treasury shares with the purpose to award shares to employees under the Award Program and Loyalty Program.
Adresa - Address
Telefon - Telephone
IBAN
S.W.I.F.T.
Krapinska 45, p.p. 93
+385 1 365 35 35
HR7624840081100331673
RZBHHR2X
HR-10002 ZAGREB
HR8423600001101235687
ZABAHR2X
CROATIA
Telefaks - Fax
HR2223400091110012058
PBZGHR2X
+385 1 302 85 40
HR8824020061100414168
ESBCHR22
www.ericsson.hr
OIB: 84214771175
PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević
MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00
Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00
FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICE d.o.o.
Template for notification on acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
Details of the legal entity filing out the templateFIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICEd.o.o.
Registered seat: Vrazova 25, 42000 Varaždin
OIB: 45194911051
MBS: 070052968
Competent Court: Commercial Court in Varaždin
Reason for the notification
Acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., pursuant to Contract on Brokerage Services, for the purpose of execution of the Treasury Share Buyback Program
b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
[Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.]
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
b)
LEI
5299001W91BFWSUOVD63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each date and each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of the issuer Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
Identification code: ERNT
ISIN: HRERNTRA0000
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1,550.00
44
1,570.00
312
1,570.00
44
1,570.00
20
1,570.00
5
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume: 425
-
Price
Average price: 1,567.9
e) Date of the transaction
2022-09-27
Adresa - Address
Telefon - Telephone
IBAN
S.W.I.F.T.
Krapinska 45, p.p. 93
+385 1 365 35 35
HR7624840081100331673
RZBHHR2X
HR-10002 ZAGREB
HR8423600001101235687
ZABAHR2X
CROATIA
Telefaks - Fax
HR2223400091110012058
PBZGHR2X
+385 1 302 85 40
HR8824020061100414168
ESBCHR22
www.ericsson.hr
OIB: 84214771175
PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević
MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00
Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00
f)
Place of the transaction
Regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE)
FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICE d.o.o.
Template for notification on acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
Details of the legal entity filing out the templateFIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICEd.o.o.
Registered seat: Vrazova 25, 42000 Varaždin
OIB: 45194911051
MBS: 070052968
Competent Court: Commercial Court in Varaždin
Reason for the notification
Acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., pursuant to Contract on Brokerage Services, for the purpose of execution of the Treasury Share Buyback Program
b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
[Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.]
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
b)
LEI
5299001W91BFWSUOVD63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each date and each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of the issuer Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
Identification code: ERNT
ISIN: HRERNTRA0000
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1,565.00
32
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume: 32
-
Price
Average price: 1,565.0
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-29
f)
Place of the transaction
Regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE)
Adresa - Address
Telefon - Telephone
IBAN
S.W.I.F.T.
Krapinska 45, p.p. 93
+385 1 365 35 35
HR7624840081100331673
RZBHHR2X
HR-10002 ZAGREB
HR8423600001101235687
ZABAHR2X
CROATIA
Telefaks - Fax
HR2223400091110012058
PBZGHR2X
+385 1 302 85 40
HR8824020061100414168
ESBCHR22
www.ericsson.hr
OIB: 84214771175
PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević
MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00
Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00
Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:03 UTC.