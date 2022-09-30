Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification on acquisition of shares

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA d.d. Krapinska 45

10000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ERNT (ISIN: HRERNTRA0000)

LEI: 5299001W91BFWSUOVD63

HOME MEMBER STATE: Republic of Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, September 29, 2022

Subject: Notification on acquisition of shares

Pursuant to the Article 474, Paragraph 1 of the Capital Market Act, Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., with headquarters in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: "the Company"), hereby notifies the following:

investment company FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICE d.o.o. made the following acquisitions of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE).

On September 27, 2022, 425 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at average price of HRK 1,567.9 per share, representing 0.03% of the Company's share capital.

ERNT-R-A, were acquired at price of HRK 1,567.9 per share, representing 0.03% of the Company's share capital. On September 29, 2022, 32 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at price of HRK 1,565.0 per share, representing 0.002% of the Company's share capital.

Following these acquisitions Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. holds in total 6,100 own shares, representing 0.46% of the Company's share capital.

The Company acquires its treasury shares with the purpose to award shares to employees under the Award Program and Loyalty Program.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Adresa - Address Telefon - Telephone IBAN S.W.I.F.T. Krapinska 45, p.p. 93 +385 1 365 35 35 HR7624840081100331673 RZBHHR2X HR-10002 ZAGREB HR8423600001101235687 ZABAHR2X CROATIA Telefaks - Fax HR2223400091110012058 PBZGHR2X +385 1 302 85 40 HR8824020061100414168 ESBCHR22 www.ericsson.hr OIB: 84214771175 PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175

Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević

MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00

Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00