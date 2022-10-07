Advanced search
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

2022-10-05
1590.00 HRK   -0.63%
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification on acquisition of shares

10/07/2022
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA d.d. Krapinska 45

10000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ERNT (ISIN: HRERNTRA0000)

LEI: 5299001W91BFWSUOVD63

HOME MEMBER STATE: Republic of Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, October 07, 2022

Subject: Notification on acquisition of shares

Pursuant to the Article 474, Paragraph 1 of the Capital Market Act, Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., with headquarters in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: "the Company"), hereby notifies the following:

investment company FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICE d.o.o. made the following acquisition of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE).

  • On October 05, 2022, 129 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at price of HRK 1,600.0 per share, representing 0.01% of the Company's share capital.

Following this acquisition Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. holds in total 6,229 own shares, representing 0.47% of the Company's share capital.

The Company acquires its treasury shares with the purpose to award shares to employees under the Award Program and Loyalty Program.

FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICE d.o.o.

Template for notification on acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

  1. Details of the legal entity filing out the template FIMA-VRIJEDNOSNICEd.o.o.
    Registered seat: Vrazova 25, 42000 Varaždin
    OIB: 45194911051
    MBS: 070052968
    Competent Court: Commercial Court in Varaždin
  2. Reason for the notification
  1. Acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., pursuant to Contract on Brokerage Services, for the purpose of execution of the Treasury Share Buyback Program

b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

[Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.]

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

b)

LEI

5299001W91BFWSUOVD63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each date and each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of the issuer Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Identification code: ERNT

ISIN: HRERNTRA0000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1,600.00

79

1,600.00

50

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 129

-

Price

Average price: 1,600.00 kn

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE)

