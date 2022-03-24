Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : and BH Telecom sign a new contract

The contracted activities encompass an upgrade of a part of BH Telecom's core network, as well as necessary services of implementation and integration. The Contract was signed for a five-year period. The activities on the realization of the contracted work start immediately, despite the challenging circumstances in the environment.

Sedin Kahriman, General Manager of BH Telecom:

"BH Telecom continues a long-term successful cooperation with the partner Ericsson Nikola Tesla through the project of creating a new Mobile Softswitch Solution (MSS). The project will secure the continuity of providing voice, SMS, roaming and other services for the users of BH Telecom's mobile services on a very high level, with reliability and quality, which represents creating prerequisites for the implementation of the next generation mobile services (VoLTE), and maintenance cost optimization. The implementation is planned in several stages in the next several years, which provides BH Telecom the necessary stability in mobile network, enables transition towards the latest generation of mobile networks and remaining a leader in the market of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

On the occasion of contract signing, Gordana Kovačević expressed her satisfaction with the continuation of cooperation and said: "I am happy to sign this contract with our long-term customer BH Telecom. I am sure that our expert teams will timely, and with quality, implement these demanding activities. Furthermore, considering the planned activities on the further development of BH Telecom's network, we expect that our cooperation will also expand to other activities."

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla