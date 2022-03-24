Log in
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : and BH Telecom sign a new contract

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
The contracted activities encompass an upgrade of a part of BH Telecom's core network, as well as necessary services of implementation and integration. The Contract was signed for a five-year period. The activities on the realization of the contracted work start immediately, despite the challenging circumstances in the environment.

Sedin Kahriman, General Manager of BH Telecom:
"BH Telecom continues a long-term successful cooperation with the partner Ericsson Nikola Tesla through the project of creating a new Mobile Softswitch Solution (MSS). The project will secure the continuity of providing voice, SMS, roaming and other services for the users of BH Telecom's mobile services on a very high level, with reliability and quality, which represents creating prerequisites for the implementation of the next generation mobile services (VoLTE), and maintenance cost optimization. The implementation is planned in several stages in the next several years, which provides BH Telecom the necessary stability in mobile network, enables transition towards the latest generation of mobile networks and remaining a leader in the market of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

On the occasion of contract signing, Gordana Kovačević expressed her satisfaction with the continuation of cooperation and said: "I am happy to sign this contract with our long-term customer BH Telecom. I am sure that our expert teams will timely, and with quality, implement these demanding activities. Furthermore, considering the planned activities on the further development of BH Telecom's network, we expect that our cooperation will also expand to other activities."

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla

Disclaimer

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 204 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 177 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net cash 2021 427 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 365 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 237
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 785,00 HRK
Average target price 1 580,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Managers and Directors
Gordana Kovacevic President & Chief Executive Officer
Damir Buic Director-Commercial Management & Finance
Franck Pierre Roland Bouetard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Gerard Martin Director-Research & Development Center
Darko Huljenic Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.-2.99%344
INWIT S.P.A.-8.43%10 331
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-13.85%7 537
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-4.22%4 622
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.44%4 458
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-1.69%4 367