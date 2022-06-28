Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : joint-stock company holds Annual General Meeting



The Annual General Meeting was presided over by Branka Vučemilo Elezović, AGM Chairperson, and the work of the Annual General Meeting was supervised by notary public Vladimir Marčinko.

Along with the shareholders' representatives and members of the Company's Leadership Team, the work of the General Assembly was overseen by Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard, President of the Supervisory Board of the Company, as well as by Supervisory Board members Olgica Spevec, Vladimir Filipović and Ana Vrsaljko Metelko.

Prior to voting on the proposed decisions, the Company's Managing Director Gordana Kovačević presented in detail the Group's and Company's business results in 2021, and Damir Bušić, Director Finance, Strategic Sourcing and Commercial Management, presented financial statements and key financial indicators achieved in 2021.

Independent Auditors' Report was presented by Domagoj Hrkać, Partner at KPMG Croatia. Olgica Spevec, Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, presented the Supervisory Board's report on the performed supervision of the Company's business operations in 2021.

In line with the published Agenda, Ericsson Nikola Tesla joint-stock company General Meeting adopted the following Decisions:

Item 5

"The Report of the Supervisory Board on the Performed Supervision in 2021 is approved."

Item 6

"The Company's net profit for the financial year 2021, amounting to HRK 115,206,994.95 will be allocated to retained earnings.

The amount of HRK 10,000,000.00 from 2020 retained earnings will be allocated to reserves for treasury shares.

The Company's shareholders shall be paid a dividend of HRK 64 per share out of retained earnings from the year 2020 and retained earnings from the year 2021.

The dividend shall be paid out on July 22, 2022 (payment date) to all the Company's shareholders who have the Company shares registered on their securities account in the Central Depository & Clearing Company on July 1, 2022 (record date). The date on which the shares of the Company will be traded without dividend payment right is June 30, 2022 (ex-date)."

Item 7

"Taking into account the Company's business results during the preceding periods, the Company's Management Board is given consent to award up to 5,000 treasury shares to the Company's employees."

Item 8

"Remuneration Report for Supervisory Board members and Management Board in 2021 together with the corresponding Independent limited assurance report on the Remuneration Report of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. is approved."

Item 9

"Discharge from liability is given to Gordana Kovačević, the Company's Managing Director, in relation to the exercise of her duties in 2021."

Item 10

"Discharge from liability is given to the members of the Supervisory Board and its Chairman in relation to the exercise of their duties in 2021."

Item 11

"Decision on the re-election of:

-Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard, Ericsson Regional Head for France, Algeria, Tunisia, Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as Head of Orange, Altice and Iliad global accounts, France, 6 Avenue Alfred de Musset, 78170 La Celle-Saint-Cloud, PIN (OIB): 27316928665, is re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term."

Item 12

"KPMG Croatia d.o.o., Ivana Lučića 2a/17, 10000 Zagreb, is appointed as the Auditor for the year 2022."

