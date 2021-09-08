Log in
    ERIE   US29530P1021

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY

(ERIE)
Erie Indemnity : 5 Tips for Boarding the Bus Safely

09/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
When the big yellow bus swings around the corner and nears the corner bus stop, it can be an exciting moment for both kids and parents.

Every year, school buses carry 25 million children to and from school across the country, according to the American School Bus Council. School buses also boast an impressive safety record: Crashes involving school busesamount to less than one percent of all fatal crashes in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In fact, the NHTSA says that the biggest risk to student safety isn't riding the bus, but the act of getting on and off the bus.

As the school year ramps up, it's a good time to do a quick review of bus safety tips with your children.

Safety Guidelines for Boarding the Bus
  • Be aware of cars.Morning is a busy time of day in the neighborhood, with heavy traffic heading to work or school. Teach kids to stay on the sidewalk and never cross an intersection until the car is stopped, no other cars are approaching and they make eye contact with the driver.
  • Keep your distance.While waiting for the bus, kids should stay at least three giant steps back from the curb. Because of the bus stop's proximity to the street, discourage kids from horseplay and running games too close to the street.
  • Arrive early.When young kids are running late, they can quickly forget the safety rules and run right into the street without looking for cars. Get kids into the habit of being at the stop five minutes before the bus's scheduled arrival. In fact, during the first week of school, it doesn't hurt to give them a bigger cushion of time because schedules can vary until the driver gets the route down.
  • Board safely.Everyone loves to grab their favorite seat. But it's more important to board the bus safely. The safest way to do this is to stay back on the curb and not approach the bus until it comes to a complete halt and the door swings open.
  • Find a seat quickly.It is important to quickly take a seat and stay seated. This practice helps ensure everyone has the time to get situated and no one is standing when the bus begins to move.

There is no better start the school year than a safe one.

At Erie Insurance, we value your family's safety and are always thinking about ways to protect you, your loved ones and the things you care about. Talk to a local agent near youfor a free quote, or schedule a policy review to make sure your auto insurance coverage is up to date.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 630 M - -
Net income 2021 304 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 8 216 M 8 216 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 865
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Erie Indemnity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 177,87 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy G. NeCastro President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory J. Gutting Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Hagen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert C. Ingram Chief Information Officer & EVP
Ronald Habursky Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-27.49%8 216
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.44.40%46 754
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.42%39 370
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.59%38 873
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.71%35 328
SAMPO OYJ26.90%28 846