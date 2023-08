Erie Indemnity Company(NasdaqGS:ERIE) added to S&P 400

Erie Indemnity Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Company's primary function is to perform policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. It also acts as attorney-in-fact on behalf of the Exchange with respect to all claims handling and investment management services, as well as the service provider for all claims handling, life insurance and investment management services for its insurance subsidiaries (administrative services). Agent compensation includes scheduled commissions to agents based upon premiums written as well as additional commissions and bonuses to agents. Its sales related services include agent compensation and certain sales and advertising support services. Its underwriting services include underwriting and policy processing. The remaining services provided by the Company includes customer service and administrative support.