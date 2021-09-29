Erie Indemnity : Forbes recognizes Erie Insurance as one of ‘America's Best Insurance Companies' for 2022

ERIE, Pa., September 29, 2021- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022.This recognition was presented by Forbes and Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry rankings provider.

ERIE was listed as a top company in five different personal insurance categories for 2022: auto, homeowners, renters, term lifeand permanent life.

"For more than 96 years, we have remained committed to our founding mission of providing our policyholders with as near perfect protection and as near perfect service as possible and to do so at the lowest possible cost," said Doug Smith, executive vice president of sales and products for Erie Insurance. "We are proud to consistently rank high on Forbes' lists of America's best employers and insurance companies."



For this list, insurance companies were identified during an independent survey of more than 16,000 U.S. consumers with at least one insurance policy. The survey considered customers' overall recommendations, their general satisfaction and five sub-dimensions: financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency and damage/benefit ratio. A loyalty score was also calculated based on a series of questions about the customers' likeliness to keep their insurance policy under different circumstances and the total length of time consumers have held policies with the same insurer.

In addition to this recognition, Erie Insurance also appears on Forbes' list of America's Best-In-State Employers, Best Employers for Diversityand America's Best Employersfor 2021.

For more information Erie Insurance's award-winning products and service, visit www.erieinsurance.com.