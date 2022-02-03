Log in
Erie Indemnity : Hispanic Network Magazine Recognizes Erie Insurance on its 2022 Winter-Spring ‘Best of the Best' List

02/03/2022 | 03:11pm EST
ERIE, Pa., February 3, 2022- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has been named 'Best of the Best' by Hispanic Network Magazine (HNM) on its 2022 winter-spring list. The publication polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies to determine its annual industry rankings.

HNM, published by DiversityComm Inc., promotes the advancement of Hispanics in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

"At ERIE we celebrate and support the unique voices and individuality of every employee, agent and customer," said Andrea MacArthur, vice president of talent at Erie Insurance. "We are excited to receive this recognition from HNM and are committed to integrating diversity, equity and inclusion into our company's culture, principles, practices and core values."

ERIE also received 'Best of the Best' recognition for 2022 from Black EOE Journal, another DiversityComm, Inc. publication.

The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and surveys that were performed by DiversityComm's agents and affiliates.

Results will be published in the winter/spring issue of Hispanic Network Magazine and available on newsstands in mid-February.

