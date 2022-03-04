Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Erie Indemnity Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIE   US29530P1021

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY

(ERIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erie Indemnity : Insurance Earns Recognition from Professional Woman's Magazine

03/04/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERIE, Pa., March 3, 2022- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has been named "Best of the Best" by Professional Woman's Magazine (PWM) on its spring 2022 list of employers.

PWM, published by DiversityComm, Inc., describes its editorial focus as promoting the advancement of multicultural women in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

"We are honored to earn recognition from PWM this year, as well as several other DiversityComm magazines for 2022," said Andrea MacArthur, ERIE's vice president of talent. "At Erie Insurance, one way that we deliver on our promise to be a great workplace is to empower our employees to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."

ERIE also received "Best of the Best" honors from Black EOE Journal and Hispanic Network Magazine for 2022.

The publication polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies to determine its annual industry rankings. Lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and surveys.

Company listings will be published in the spring issue of Professional Woman's Magazine, available on newsstands in mid-March.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
03:06pERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance Earns Recognition from Professional Woman's Magazine
PU
03/02ERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance Names Jorie Novacek SVP, Controller
PU
02/28ERIE INDEMNITY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Erie Indemnity Company Announces Appointment of Jorie L. Novacek, as Senior Vice Presid..
CI
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Erie Indemnity Company, Q4 2021 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/24ERIE INDEMNITY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24ERIE INDEMNITY : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/24ERIE INDEMNITY CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/24Earnings Flash (ERIE) ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $635.9M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
02/24ERIE INDEMNITY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 738 M - -
Net income 2022 320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 7 963 M 7 963 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 820
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Erie Indemnity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 172,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy G. NeCastro Senior Vice President-West Region
Gregory J. Gutting Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Hagen Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Habursky Fixed Income Securities Analyst
Charles Scott Hartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-9.94%7 963
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.24%49 220
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.98%41 925
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.88%38 004
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.30%34 983
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.26%25 405