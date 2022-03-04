Erie Indemnity : Insurance Earns Recognition from Professional Woman's Magazine

ERIE, Pa., March 3, 2022- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has been named "Best of the Best" by Professional Woman's Magazine (PWM) on its spring 2022 list of employers.



PWM, published by DiversityComm, Inc., describes its editorial focus as promoting the advancement of multicultural women in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.



"We are honored to earn recognition from PWM this year, as well as several other DiversityComm magazines for 2022," said Andrea MacArthur, ERIE's vice president of talent. "At Erie Insurance, one way that we deliver on our promise to be a great workplace is to empower our employees to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."



ERIE also received "Best of the Best" honors from Black EOE Journal and Hispanic Network Magazine for 2022.



The publication polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies to determine its annual industry rankings. Lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and surveys.



Company listings will be published in the spring issue of Professional Woman's Magazine, available on newsstands in mid-March.