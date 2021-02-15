Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Erie Indemnity Company    ERIE

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY

(ERIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erie Indemnity : Insurance Named to the Forbes America's Best Employers 2021 List

02/15/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERIE, PA (February 9, 2021)- Erie Insurance has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

'At Erie Insurance our employees are more than colleagues, they're family,' said Dionne Wallace Oakley, executive vice president of human resources and strategy for Erie Insurance. 'ERIE continues to embrace the ERIE family spirit as a testament to the culture established by our founders more than 95 years ago.'

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, Erie Insurance was one of 500 large companies to be awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

'ERIE is honored to be recognized on the America's Best Employers 2021 list published by Forbes and Statista,' added Wallace Oakley.

For more information about Erie Insurance, visit www.erieinsurance.com

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
09:05aERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance Named to the Forbes America's Best Employers 2021 Lis..
PU
02/08ERIE INDEMNITY : What to Know About Hail, Roof Damage and Common Scams
PU
01/26ERIE INDEMNITY : to host fourth quarter and year-end 2020 pre-recorded conferenc..
PR
01/13ERIE INDEMNITY : How to Prevent a Dryer Fire
PU
01/04ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020ERIE INDEMNITY : Protect Your Packages (And Your Home) During the Holidays
PU
2020Erie Indemnity Ups Quarterly Dividend, Sets Special Cash Dividend
MT
2020ERIE INDEMNITY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020ERIE INDEMNITY : Approves Management Fee Rate and Dividend Increase, Declares Re..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 527 M - -
Net income 2020 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 12 022 M 12 022 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,76x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Erie Indemnity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 260,27 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy G. NeCastro President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory J. Gutting Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Hagen Chairman
Robert C. Ingram Chief Information Officer & EVP
Ronald Habursky Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY5.97%12 022
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.98%36 813
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.26%36 665
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC9.35%35 667
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.00%31 754
SAMPO OYJ6.74%24 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ