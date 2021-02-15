Erie Indemnity : Insurance Named to the Forbes America's Best Employers 2021 List

ERIE, PA (February 9, 2021)- Erie Insurance has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

'At Erie Insurance our employees are more than colleagues, they're family,' said Dionne Wallace Oakley, executive vice president of human resources and strategy for Erie Insurance. 'ERIE continues to embrace the ERIE family spirit as a testament to the culture established by our founders more than 95 years ago.'



Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, Erie Insurance was one of 500 large companies to be awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

'ERIE is honored to be recognized on the America's Best Employers 2021 list published by Forbes and Statista,' added Wallace Oakley.

