  Report
Erie Indemnity : Insurance Names Jorie Novacek SVP, Controller

03/02/2022 | 03:08pm EST
ERIE, Pa., March 1, 2022- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has named Jorie Novacek as the company's new senior vice president and controller, effective March 3.

Novacek, who currently serves as the company's vice president for corporate accounting and reporting, will succeed Julie Pelkowski, who was appointed SVP of ERIE's newly created Enterprise Office in January.

Novacek has more than 20 years of experience in corporate financial reporting in the insurance and health care sectors, in addition to six years of experience in public accounting with Big 4 and regional firms. Prior to joining ERIE in 2008 as a supervisor in investment accounting and reporting, she managed the accounting, payroll and accounts payable functions for Parma Community General Hospital in Parma, Ohio.

"I am pleased that Jorie accepted this promotion to become ERIE's next controller. Her extensive background at ERIE includes successful leadership of several teams and key initiatives in the accounting and financial reporting functions," said Greg Gutting, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Jorie has led the implementation of new accounting changes here at ERIE, including the adoption of new revenue recognition and leasing guidance, resulting in significant changes to financial statements, disclosures and processes."

As controller, Novacek will report directly to Gutting and oversee the preparation and filing of all internal and external financial reports under statutory and generally accepted accounting principles, including compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the model audit rule.

Novacek earned her MBA from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
