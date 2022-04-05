Log in
Erie Indemnity : Insurance awards $824k to 23 education nonprofits through Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program

04/05/2022 | 11:38am EDT
ERIE, Pa., April 5, 2022 - Erie Insurance(ERIE) has selected 23 education nonprofits to receive more than $824,000 in funding for 2022 through Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. ERIE has donated nearly $10 million through the program since it was established in 2001.

The EITC program is a business tax credit program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that encourages Pennsylvania businesses to support eligible nonprofit organizations.

"Erie has been our namesake and hometown for nearly 100 years and we take our responsibility to give where we live seriously," said Ann Scott, ERIE's community outreach manager. "While public-private partnerships such as Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit program do benefit our company's bottom line, the EITC program allows us to expand the reach of our philanthropic support and increase the impact of each dollar donated."

Supporting education in the City of Erie has been a focus at Erie Insurance for decades.

"Just as we support employees and agents who are committed to lifelong learning, we are proud to support a variety of community organizations that are advancing student success in our region," said Brian Wilking, senior community outreach specialist at ERIE. "Education is a key factor in overcoming poverty and is critical to a vibrant, healthy and equitable community."

The Erie City Mission's Urban University youth leadership program is one of the local organizations receiving funding from ERIE in 2022. The organization will use the grant to develop emerging student leaders among Erie's inner-city youth. Urban University is comprised of three seasonal programs that offer academic, arts and leadership instruction.

"Funding through EITC gives the Erie City Mission's youth leadership program, Urban University, the opportunity to provide excellent experiences to our students. Our belief is if we give them our best, we have the right to expect their best in return," said RoseMarie Croce, director of youth ministries at the Erie City Mission. "With EITC support from Erie Insurance and other companies, we're able to create a standard of excellence that our future student leaders rise to meet."

The Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, which provides classes in the visual, performing and literary arts and environmental action to at-risk youth in Erie, will use EITC funding to add new class offerings on weekends to improve accessibility and expand its partnerships with local schools.

"At the Neighborhood Art House, students learn to understand, value and respect art and the importance of art in society. They learn how art 'speaks' to people without using words, which is so important especially for our students when English may not be the primary language spoken in their homes," said Kelly Stolar, executive director of the Neighborhood Art House. "Erie Insurance's support will help us continue to grow programs and expand our reach in the community by inspiring a better future through the arts."

Other organizations receiving EITC grants from ERIE in 2022 include: Americans for the Competitive Enterprise System (ACES), Asbury Woods, Boys & Girls Club, Community Country Day School, Elizabeth Lee Black School at the Barber National Institute, Early Connections, Edinboro University, Hagen History Center, Erie Philharmonic, Erie Playhouse, expERIEnce Children's Museum, Foundation For Free Enterprise Education, Gannon University, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Greater Erie Community Action Committee, Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier, Young Artist Debut Orchestra, Penn State Behrend, WQLN and Sarah A. Reed Children's Center.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
