Erie Indemnity : Insurance ranked among ‘Most Trusted Financial Companies of 2021' by Investor's Business Daily

ERIE, Pa., September 20, 2021- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has been ranked among the top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies of 2021by Investor's Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization.



ERIE ranked no. 16 overall and second in the home insurance category. The companies listed in the top 25 were chosen from across several financial business lines and represent those with the highest overall trust ratings.

According to a news release from IBD, financial services companies listed in the top 25 included insurance companies, banks, credit card issuers, ETF/mutual fund companies, online brokers and wealth management firms. The 2021 list was based on input from more than 6,000 respondents who rated companies of which they are clients.

"When it comes to choosing a financial services company, trust is a crucial component today," said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. "In our survey, 98.4% of respondents said trust is important to their relationship with financial companies, including almost 90% who said it was very important. Investors turn to IBD because the Top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies list is not a competition judged by a panel; winners are not chosen by editors subjectively. The companies on this list actually earned the trust of their customers."

Rankings were based on five trust components that consumers indicated were most important to them: a company's commitment to protecting the privacy and security of personal data, quality of products and services, ethical business practices and values, fair prices/fees for products and services and customer service.To find out more about this year's winners and read analysis of the respective categories, visit www.investors.com/MostTrusted.