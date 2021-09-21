Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Erie Indemnity Company
  News
  Summary
    ERIE   US29530P1021

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY

(ERIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Erie Indemnity : Insurance ranked among ‘Most Trusted Financial Companies of 2021' by Investor's Business Daily

09/21/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
ERIE, Pa., September 20, 2021- Erie Insurance(ERIE) has been ranked among the top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies of 2021by Investor's Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization.

ERIE ranked no. 16 overall and second in the home insurance category. The companies listed in the top 25 were chosen from across several financial business lines and represent those with the highest overall trust ratings.

According to a news release from IBD, financial services companies listed in the top 25 included insurance companies, banks, credit card issuers, ETF/mutual fund companies, online brokers and wealth management firms. The 2021 list was based on input from more than 6,000 respondents who rated companies of which they are clients.

"When it comes to choosing a financial services company, trust is a crucial component today," said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. "In our survey, 98.4% of respondents said trust is important to their relationship with financial companies, including almost 90% who said it was very important. Investors turn to IBD because the Top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies list is not a competition judged by a panel; winners are not chosen by editors subjectively. The companies on this list actually earned the trust of their customers."

Rankings were based on five trust components that consumers indicated were most important to them: a company's commitment to protecting the privacy and security of personal data, quality of products and services, ethical business practices and values, fair prices/fees for products and services and customer service.To find out more about this year's winners and read analysis of the respective categories, visit www.investors.com/MostTrusted.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 19:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 630 M - -
Net income 2021 304 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 8 477 M 8 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 865
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Erie Indemnity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 183,53 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy G. NeCastro President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory J. Gutting Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Hagen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert C. Ingram Chief Information Officer & EVP
Ronald Habursky Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-25.40%8 477
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.40.60%45 522
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION17.88%38 317
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.76%38 088
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.04%37 985
SAMPO OYJ22.53%27 608