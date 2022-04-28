Erie Indemnity : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income was $68.6 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $1.31





ERIE, Pa., April 28, 2022 - Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Net income was $68.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $73.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.





1Q 2022 (in thousands) 1Q'22 1Q'21 Operating income $ 84,312 $ 76,095 Investment income 3,009 17,988 Interest expense and other, net 526 1,528 Income before income taxes 86,795 92,555 Income tax expense 18,176 18,989 Net income $ 68,619 $ 73,566





1Q 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $8.2 million, or 10.8 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

•Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $32.3 million, or 7.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

•Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million, or 3.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

•Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

◦Commissions increased $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate.

◦Non-commission expense increased $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Sales and advertising increased $1.8 million primarily due to agent related expenses. Administrative and other costs increased $3.1 million primarily due to an increase in professional fees compared to the same period in 2021.





Income from investments before taxes totaled $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.8 million of limited partnership earnings in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.





News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

