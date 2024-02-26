Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.12 for the Quarter and $8.53 for the Year
ERIE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2023. Net income was $446.1 million, or $8.53 per diluted share, in 2023, compared to $298.6 million, or $5.71 per diluted share, in 2022. Net income was $110.9 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $65.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
4Q and Full Year 2023
(in thousands)
4Q'23
4Q'22
2023
2022
Operating income
$ 127,084
$ 81,430
$ 520,256
$ 376,214
Investment income
9,771
288
28,968
632
Interest expense and other (income), net
(3,069)
(243)
(12,712)
394
Income before income taxes
139,924
81,961
561,936
376,452
Income tax expense
28,996
16,471
115,875
77,883
Net income
$ 110,928
$ 65,490
$ 446,061
$ 298,569
2023 Full Year Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $144.0 million, or 38.3 percent, in 2023 compared to 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $354.2 million, or 17.0 percent, in 2023 compared to 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $5.3 million, or 9.2% in 2023 compared to 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $169.0 million in 2023 compared to 2022 primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, partially offset by a decrease in agent incentive compensation.
- Non-commission expense increased $46.9 million in 2023 compared to 2022. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $9.4 million primarily due to policies in force growth. Information technology costs increased $18.6 million primarily due to increased professional fees, personnel costs, and hardware and software costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $20.0 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs. Personnel costs in 2023 were impacted by increased compensation including higher estimated costs for incentive plan awards, partially offset by lower pension costs due to an increase in the discount rate compared to 2022. Increases in incentive plan costs were driven by improved direct written premium and policies in force growth and Indemnity's higher stock price at year-end 2023 compared to 2022.
- The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $737.1 million in 2023 and $668.3 million in 2022, but had no net impact on operating income.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $29.0 million in 2023 compared to $0.6 million in 2022. Net investment income was $44.6 million in 2023 compared to $28.6 million in 2022. Net investment income included limited partnership losses of $11.3 million in 2023 compared to $10.4 million in 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $5.8 million in 2023 compared to $27.3 million in 2022. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $9.8 million in 2023 compared to $0.7 million in 2022.
4Q 2023 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $45.7 million, or 56.1 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $98.0 million, or 19.5 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.8 million, or 12.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium.
- Non-commission expense increased $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Information technology costs increased $2.9 million primarily due to increased professional fees and personnel costs. Sales and advertising costs decreased $2.4 million primarily due to decreased advertising expenses. Customer service costs increased $0.8 million primarily due to increased bank charges and personnel costs.
- The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $192.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $175.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but had no net impact on operating income.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net investment income was $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net investment income included limited partnership losses of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 27, 2024. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- general business and economic conditions;
- factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
- dependence upon the independent agency system; and
- ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
- changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
- litigation and regulatory actions;
- emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and economic or social inflation;
- emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
- severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 601,595
$ 503,633
$ 2,442,073
$ 2,087,846
Management fee revenue - administrative services
16,693
14,877
63,669
58,323
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
192,728
175,613
737,139
668,268
Service agreement revenue
6,651
6,512
26,059
25,687
Total operating revenue
817,667
700,635
3,268,940
2,840,124
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
497,855
443,592
2,011,545
1,795,642
Cost of operations - administrative services
192,728
175,613
737,139
668,268
Total operating expenses
690,583
619,205
2,748,684
2,463,910
Operating income
127,084
81,430
520,256
376,214
Investment income
Net investment income
14,212
3,979
44,572
28,585
Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
3,408
(3,453)
(5,838)
(27,286)
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings
(7,849)
(238)
(9,766)
(667)
Total investment income
9,771
288
28,968
632
Interest expense
—
—
—
2,009
Other income
3,069
243
12,712
1,615
Income before income taxes
139,924
81,961
561,936
376,452
Income tax expense
28,996
16,471
115,875
77,883
Net income
$ 110,928
$ 65,490
$ 446,061
$ 298,569
Earnings Per Share
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 2.38
$ 1.41
$ 9.58
$ 6.41
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 2.12
$ 1.25
$ 8.53
$ 5.71
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 357
$ 211
$ 1,437
$ 962
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,041
46,189,028
46,188,981
46,188,916
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,301,676
52,298,903
52,299,411
52,297,990
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.275
$ 1.190
$ 4.845
$ 4.520
Class B common stock
$ 191.25
$ 178.50
$ 726.75
$ 678.00
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $12,542 and $11,932, respectively)
$ 144,055
$ 142,090
Available-for-sale securities
82,017
24,267
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
625,338
524,937
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
69,321
79,201
Accrued investment income
9,458
8,301
Total current assets
930,189
778,796
Available-for-sale securities, net
879,224
870,394
Equity securities
84,253
72,560
Fixed assets, net
442,610
413,874
Agent loans, net
58,434
60,537
Defined benefit pension plan
34,320
0
Other assets, net
42,934
43,295
Total assets
$ 2,471,964
$ 2,239,456
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 353,709
$ 300,028
Agent incentive compensation
68,077
95,166
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
175,622
165,915
Dividends payable
59,377
55,419
Contract liability
41,210
36,547
Deferred executive compensation
10,982
12,036
Total current liabilities
708,977
665,111
Defined benefit pension plans
26,260
51,224
Contract liability
19,910
17,895
Deferred executive compensation
20,936
13,724
Deferred income taxes, net
11,481
14,075
Other long-term liabilities
21,565
29,019
Total liabilities
809,129
791,048
Shareholders' equity
1,662,835
1,448,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,471,964
$ 2,239,456
