Erie Indemnity : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
02/01/2022 | 03:12pm EST
Ownership Submission
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gutting Gregory J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ERIE INDEMNITY CO [ERIE]
EVP & CFO /
100 ERIE INSURANCE PLACE
ERIE
PA
16530
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Gutting Gregory J
100 ERIE INSURANCE PLACE
ERIE, PA16530
EVP & CFO
Signatures
Rebecca A. Buona, Power of Attorney
2022-02-01
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Participant directed transaction under 401(k) Plan
(2)
Conversion price is not applicable to shares granted under the Erie Indemnity Company Incentive Compensation Deferral Plan.
(3)
The shares subject to this reporting are Share Credits which are periodically credited to the accounts of a select group of management and highly compensated employees of Erie Indemnity Company pursuant to its Incentive Compensation Deferral Plan. ??These Share Credits represent the right to receive an equivalent number of shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A common stock when the reporting individual retires or otherwise separates from service with the Company.? There are no exercisable or expiration dates for these securities.
Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:11:05 UTC.