Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Erie Indemnity Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIE   US29530P1021

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY

(ERIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erie Indemnity : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

02/01/2022 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gutting Gregory J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ERIE INDEMNITY CO [ERIE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP & CFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
100 ERIE INSURANCE PLACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ERIE PA 16530
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Gutting Gregory J
100 ERIE INSURANCE PLACE

ERIE, PA16530

EVP & CFO
Signatures
Rebecca A. Buona, Power of Attorney 2022-02-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Participant directed transaction under 401(k) Plan
(2) Conversion price is not applicable to shares granted under the Erie Indemnity Company Incentive Compensation Deferral Plan.
(3) The shares subject to this reporting are Share Credits which are periodically credited to the accounts of a select group of management and highly compensated employees of Erie Indemnity Company pursuant to its Incentive Compensation Deferral Plan. ??These Share Credits represent the right to receive an equivalent number of shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A common stock when the reporting individual retires or otherwise separates from service with the Company.? There are no exercisable or expiration dates for these securities.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
03:12pERIE INDEMNITY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
01/20ERIE INDEMNITY : to host fourth quarter and year-end 2021 pre-recorded conference call and..
PU
01/11ERIE INDEMNITY : Black EOE Journal Names Erie Insurance to its 2022 Spring ‘Best of ..
PU
01/06ERIE INDEMNITY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/04ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021ERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance's ‘Future Focus' Internship Program Named to RISE Elite 5..
PU
2021Erie Indemnity Raises Dividend by 7.2%; Maintains 25% Fee Rate for Erie Insurance Excha..
MT
2021ERIE INDEMNITY : Appoints New Executive Officer, Approves Management Fee Rate and Dividend..
PU
2021ERIE INDEMNITY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Pri..
AQ
2021Erie Indemnity Appoints New Executive Officer, Approves Management Fee Rate and Dividen..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 630 M - -
Net income 2021 302 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 8 503 M 8 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 865
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Erie Indemnity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 184,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy G. NeCastro Senior Vice President-West Region
Gregory J. Gutting Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Hagen Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Habursky Fixed Income Securities Analyst
Charles Scott Hartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-4.44%8 503
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.57%47 950
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.85%40 454
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.23%40 083
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.57%34 593
SAMPO OYJ-0.48%26 720