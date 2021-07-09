Log in
    ERIE   US29530P1021

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY

(ERIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erie Indemnity : How to Plan a Road Trip Vacation

07/09/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
If you're planning a trip this summer, a little advanced planning can go a long way toward making your vacation safe and fun for everyone. (Having the right auto insurance can help you stress less, too.) Here are some tips to help keep you organized - and prepared for whatever may come your way.

Disclaimer

Erie Indemnity Company published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 611 M - -
Net income 2021 305 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 8 657 M 8 657 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 865
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Erie Indemnity Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 187,43 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy G. NeCastro President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory J. Gutting Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Hagen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert C. Ingram Chief Information Officer & EVP
Ronald Habursky Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-21.37%8 950
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.18.49%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.62%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.81%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.33%32 091
SAMPO OYJ13.91%26 046