Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Erin Ventures Inc.    EV   CA29570H2000

ERIN VENTURES INC.

(EV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erin Ventures : and Temas Resources Ready Agreement for the Joint Development of Erin's Piskanja Boron Project

04/14/2021 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

By clicking on this link you will be leaving the Erin Ventures website and entering the website of a third party. Erin Ventures has no control over this third party website and accepts no responsibility for either its content or its security. Erin Ventures does not adopt, confirm or endorse any information that may be contained on this website.

External links either open a new browser window or prompt you to view or save a PDF file on your computer. Click [X] to close these new windows to return to this page on the EV site.

(or press ESC or click outside this window)

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'feel,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'could,' 'should' and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, variations in estimated costs, the failure to discover or recover economic grades of minerals, and the inability to raise the funds necessary, changes in external market factors including commodity prices, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements.

(or press ESC or click outside this window)

Victoria, B.C., April 13, 2021

Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV: EV] is pleased to report that, further to its news release dated December 17, 2020 in which Erin stated that it had entered into a Letter of Intent ('LOI') with Temas Resources Corp. for the joint development of Erin's Piskanja Borate Project, the parties have recently concluded their due diligence process with a favourable outcome, and are now working to complete a definitive, binding agreement based on the terms in the LOI. It is anticipated that the definitive agreement will be completed imminently.

Piskanja is Erin's wholly owned boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, 'Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019' - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK and Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), and independent of Erin Ventures.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Temas Resources Corp.
Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the environmentally friendly acquisition, exploration and development of Iron, Titanium, and Vanadium properties in a socially responsible manner, Temas Resources has focused its efforts on advancing two major projects in the Grenville Geological Province area. The first, the DAB Property, is an option for 100% interest consisting of 128 contiguous mineral claims which covers 6,813.72 hectares (68.14 km2) within the Grenville Geological Province. The flagship, the La Blache Property, is 100% ownership of 48 semi-contiguous mineral claims which cover 2,653.25 hectares (26.53 km2) within the Grenville Geological Province. All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information, please visit www.temasresources.com.

About Erin Ventures Inc.
Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'EV' and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'ERVFF'. For detailed information please see the Erin website at www.erinventures.com or the Company filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Erin Ventures Inc. Canada
Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: EV
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 USA
www.erinventures.com
645 Fort Street, Suite 203
Victoria, BC V8W 1G2
Canada

Erin Public Quotations:
Canada
TSX Venture: EV
USA
SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432
OTCBB: ERVFF
Europe
Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV

The technical information in this release was prepared and approved by James E Wallis, M.Sc. (Eng), P. Eng., a director of the company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement::
There can be no assurance given that Erin will be successful in receiving the requisite approvals required in order to be granted an exploitation license.

Forward Looking Statements:
This release contains forward looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'feel,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'could,' 'should' and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, variations in estimated costs, the failure to discover or recover economic grades of minerals, and the inability to raise the funds necessary, changes in external market factors including commodity prices, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Companys forward-looking information. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Companys forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. 'Inferred Resources' have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource reported in this news release will ever be upgraded to a higher category or to reserves. U.S. persons are advised that while mineral resources are recognized under Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. U.S. persons are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable.

Disclaimer

Erin Ventures Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERIN VENTURES INC.
12:47aERIN VENTURES  : and Temas Resources Ready Agreement for the Joint Development o..
PU
03/17Erin Ventures Inc., Boron - A Mineral That's Shaping Modern Life, CEO Clip Vi..
NE
01/20ERIN VENTURES  : Grants Stock Options
PU
01/06ERIN VENTURES  : Reports AGM Results
PU
01/06ERIN VENTURES  : Private Placement
PU
01/05ERIN VENTURES  : Closed Private Placement
PU
01/05ERIN VENTURES  : Enters Strategic Partnership with Temas Resources for Developme..
PU
2020ERIN VENTURES  : Enters Strategic Partnership with Temas Resources for Developme..
AQ
2020Erin Ventures Signs LOI for Option Agreement on a 50% Stake in its Piskanja B..
MT
2020ERIN VENTURES  : Raises C$0.61 Million in Private Placement of Share Units
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,03 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net Debt 2020 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ERIN VENTURES INC.
Duration : Period :
Erin Ventures Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Daniels President, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Blake Fallis Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vladan Milosevic Independent Director
James Wallis Independent Director
Dusan Podunavac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERIN VENTURES INC.31.25%12
BHP GROUP7.68%165 198
RIO TINTO GROUP3.20%129 234
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.93%51 580
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.04%39 142
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)36.54%18 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ