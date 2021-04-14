Erin Ventures : and Temas Resources Ready Agreement for the Joint Development of Erin's Piskanja Boron Project

Disclaimer By clicking on this link you will be leaving the Erin Ventures website and entering the website of a third party. Erin Ventures has no control over this third party website and accepts no responsibility for either its content or its security. Erin Ventures does not adopt, confirm or endorse any information that may be contained on this website. External links either open a new browser window or prompt you to view or save a PDF file on your computer. Click [X] to close these new windows to return to this page on the EV site. (or press ESC or click outside this window)

Victoria, B.C., April 13, 2021

Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV: EV] is pleased to report that, further to its news release dated December 17, 2020 in which Erin stated that it had entered into a Letter of Intent ('LOI') with Temas Resources Corp. for the joint development of Erin's Piskanja Borate Project, the parties have recently concluded their due diligence process with a favourable outcome, and are now working to complete a definitive, binding agreement based on the terms in the LOI. It is anticipated that the definitive agreement will be completed imminently.

Piskanja is Erin's wholly owned boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, 'Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019' - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK and Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), and independent of Erin Ventures.

About Temas Resources Corp.

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the environmentally friendly acquisition, exploration and development of Iron, Titanium, and Vanadium properties in a socially responsible manner, Temas Resources has focused its efforts on advancing two major projects in the Grenville Geological Province area. The first, the DAB Property, is an option for 100% interest consisting of 128 contiguous mineral claims which covers 6,813.72 hectares (68.14 km2) within the Grenville Geological Province. The flagship, the La Blache Property, is 100% ownership of 48 semi-contiguous mineral claims which cover 2,653.25 hectares (26.53 km2) within the Grenville Geological Province. All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information, please visit www.temasresources.com.

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'EV' and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'ERVFF'. For detailed information please see the Erin website at www.erinventures.com or the Company filed documents at www.sedar.com.

The technical information in this release was prepared and approved by James E Wallis, M.Sc. (Eng), P. Eng., a director of the company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

There can be no assurance given that Erin will be successful in receiving the requisite approvals required in order to be granted an exploitation license.

This release contains forward looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'feel,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'could,' 'should' and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, variations in estimated costs, the failure to discover or recover economic grades of minerals, and the inability to raise the funds necessary, changes in external market factors including commodity prices, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Companys forward-looking information. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Companys forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. 'Inferred Resources' have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource reported in this news release will ever be upgraded to a higher category or to reserves. U.S. persons are advised that while mineral resources are recognized under Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. U.S. persons are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable.