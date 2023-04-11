Advanced search
    ERIS   INE406M01024

ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

(ERIS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:29:48 2023-04-11 am EDT
592.35 INR   -1.60%
03:22aIndia's Glenmark Pharma weighs selling stake in Glenmark Life - Mint
RE
03/27Eris Lifesciences Completes Acquisition of Nine Dermatology Brands from Dr. Reddy's
MT
03/24Eris Lifesciences Limited (NSEI:ERIS) completed the acquisition of Portfolio of Nine Dermatology Brands of Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
CI
India's Glenmark Pharma weighs selling stake in Glenmark Life - Mint

04/11/2023 | 03:22am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is considering selling a majority of the 82% stake it holds in Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd as it looks to lower its debt load, the Mint business daily reported on Tuesday.

Glenmark Pharma has hired Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd to oversee the sale of its stake in Glenmark Life and has contacted buyout funds to gauge interest, Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Glenmark Pharma, Glenmark Life, which makes active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs) for drugs, and Kotak did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Glenmark Life had a market valuation of 50.13 billion rupees ($611 million) as of the stock's closing price on Monday, which values Glenmark Pharma's stake at 41.1 billion rupees.

Glenmark Pharma's net debt was 26.15 billion rupees as of December 2022, an increase from 21.5 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

It has been aiming to reduce its debt, including through the sale of some dermatology brands to Eris Lifesciences for 3.40 billion rupees in January.

Glenmark Pharma had first explored selling a stake in its API business in 2019 but ultimately opted to spin off and list Glenmark Life Sciences in 2021.

Besides to lower its debt, the sale is also necessary as Glenmark Pharma has until August 2024 to cut its stake to 75% to meet Indian regulatory norms on promoter holdings, Mint reported.

Glenmark Pharma's shares jumped as much as 1.6% to 495.45 rupees, their highest since Feb. 11, 2022. Glenmark Life's shares were down about 1% at 404 rupees in midday trading.

($1 = 82.0470 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio Dsouza)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED -1.65% 592.35 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED 0.63% 408.65 End-of-day quote.-2.74%
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -0.08% 487.1 Delayed Quote.15.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 921 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2023 3 934 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net Debt 2023 10 767 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 81 867 M 998 M 998 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 21,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 602,00 INR
Average target price 791,11 INR
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Indubhushan Bakshi Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay S. Joshi President
Sachin Shah Senior Manager-Finance & Processes
Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Milind Talegaonkar Secretary & Compliance Officer
