Eris Lifesciences : Resignation

Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Vijaya Sampath that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those which are provided in the resignation letter dated 19 July 2022. The said resignation letter incorporating the aforesaid confirmation along with the names of the listed entities in which Mrs. Vijaya Sampath holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, are enclosed herewith.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that Mrs. Vijaya Sampath (DIN: 00641110) has tendered her resignation from the position of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 19 July 2022. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are given as under.

19 July 2022

VIJAYA SAMPATH

14/403, Heritage City, MG Road

Gurgaon 122002

To,

The Chairman and Board of Directors

Eris Lifesciences Limited

Ahmedabad

Dear Mr. Bakshi,

As discussed, and agreed, I submit my resignation from the Board of Directors of Eris Lifesciences Limited and request you to kindly accept the same with immediate effect. It has been my privilege to serve on the Board and some committees for over five years and it has been a rewarding experience to work with the other Board members and yourself at the helm.

The reason for my resignation is to pave the way and enable the composition of the Board to become more diverse in terms of experience, skill, and domain knowledge. I am confident that in the coming years, under your leadership, a strong management team, and the able guidance of a more diverse Board, the company will grow from strength to strength. I confirm that other than as stated herein, there is no other material reason for my resignation from the Board.

I request you to kindly arrange to forward the copy of this letter to the stock exchange and file the requisite forms with the RoC with a confirmation to me.

I thank you and each one of the Board members for their support and cooperation during my tenure and wish the company a very successful future.

With best wishes

VIJAYA SAMPATH