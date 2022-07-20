Log in
Eris Lifesciences : Resignation

07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 20 July 2022

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400051

Security Code: 540596

Symbol: ERIS

SUBJECT: INTIMATION OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that Mrs. Vijaya Sampath (DIN: 00641110) has tendered her resignation from the position of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 19 July 2022. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are given as under.

Sr. No.

Disclosure Requirement

Details

1.

Reason for change, i.e., resignation

To pave the way and enable the composition of

the Board to become more diverse in terms of

experience, skill, and domain knowledge.

2.

Date of cessation

19 July 2022

Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Vijaya Sampath that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those which are provided in the resignation letter dated 19 July 2022. The said resignation letter incorporating the aforesaid confirmation along with the names of the listed entities in which Mrs. Vijaya Sampath holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, are enclosed herewith.

For Eris Lifesciences Limited

_______________________

Milind Talegaonkar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Membership No: A26493

19 July 2022

VIJAYA SAMPATH

14/403, Heritage City, MG Road

Gurgaon 122002

To,

The Chairman and Board of Directors

Eris Lifesciences Limited

Ahmedabad

Dear Mr. Bakshi,

As discussed, and agreed, I submit my resignation from the Board of Directors of Eris Lifesciences Limited and request you to kindly accept the same with immediate effect. It has been my privilege to serve on the Board and some committees for over five years and it has been a rewarding experience to work with the other Board members and yourself at the helm.

The reason for my resignation is to pave the way and enable the composition of the Board to become more diverse in terms of experience, skill, and domain knowledge. I am confident that in the coming years, under your leadership, a strong management team, and the able guidance of a more diverse Board, the company will grow from strength to strength. I confirm that other than as stated herein, there is no other material reason for my resignation from the Board.

I request you to kindly arrange to forward the copy of this letter to the stock exchange and file the requisite forms with the RoC with a confirmation to me.

I thank you and each one of the Board members for their support and cooperation during my tenure and wish the company a very successful future.

With best wishes

VIJAYA SAMPATH

BOARD &COMMITTEES OF BOARD AS OF 30 June 2022

No

Name of

Committees

Appointment

Shareholding

Listed/

company

date

Unlisted

1

GVS Envicon

NIL

01/04/2006

33,000shares of INR

Unlisted

Technologies

10/ each 31.3%

private co

Private Limited

2

Nabha Power

Board

12/01/2015

NIL

Debt

Company Limited

Audit ©

Reappointed on

securities

CSR/NRC/RMC

14/01/20

listed

3

L&T MHI Power

Board

21/01/2015

NIL

Unlisted

Boilers Private

NRC

Reappointed on

public co

Limited

22/01/20

4

L&T MHI Power

Board

22/01/2015

NIL

Unlisted

Turbine Generators

NRC

Reappointed on

public co

Private Limited

22/01/20

5

Safari Industries

Board

22/09/2014

NIL

Listed

(India) Limited

NRC

Reappointed on

CSR

5/8/20

6

Eris Lifesciences

Board

03/02/17

2220 equity shares

Listed

Limited

Audit ©

03/02/2017

of INR 10/each

NRC©

26/05/2017

1180 shares

Reappointed

@Rs.742.39/ on

13/8/21

7

Varroc Engineering

Board

20 July 2017

703 equity shares of

Listed

Limited

Audit

6 Feb 2018

INR 1/each at INR

(listed on 6 July

NRC

6 Feb 2018

967/share

2018)

RMC©

31 March 2021

8

Craftsman

Board

3 April 2018

NIL

Listed

Automation

Audit

Limited

NRC©

9

Intellect Design

Board

25/10/18

1400

Listed

Arena Limited

Audit

2/05/19

shares@671.96/on

NRC

2/05/19

13/8/21

10

Ingersoll Rand India

Board

27/03/19

NIL

Listed

Limited

Audit

11

VA Tech Wabag

Board

31/07/20

NIL

Listed

Limited

NRC ©

29/09/20

CSR©

Overseas

Investment

Audit

19/07/21

Vijaya Sampath

