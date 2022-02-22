Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Eris Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3675   TW0003675005

ERIS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3675)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eris Technology : On behalf of an important subsidiary of Yea Shin Technology,to announced that Calvin Chu is appointed as Presidend

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Eris Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:10:10
Subject 
 On behalf of an important subsidiary of
Yea Shin Technology,to announced that Calvin Chu
is appointed as Presidend
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):President
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:NA
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
 Calvin Chu, Executive V.P. of Eris Technology Corporation
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):New replacement
6.Reason for the change:New replacement
7.Effective date:2022/02/22
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Eris Technology Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
