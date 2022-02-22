Eris Technology : On behalf of an important subsidiary of Yea Shin Technology,to announced the Board resolution on dividend distribution
Provided by: Eris Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:08:31
Subject
On behalf of an important subsidiary of
Yea Shin Technology,to announced the Board resolution
on dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$180,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Eris Technology Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2020
1 537 M
55,2 M
55,2 M
Net income 2020
93,3 M
3,35 M
3,35 M
Net Debt 2020
992 M
35,6 M
35,6 M
P/E ratio 2020
36,7x
Yield 2020
2,60%
Capitalization
12 218 M
439 M
439 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,87x
EV / Sales 2020
2,87x
Nbr of Employees
320
Free-Float
35,9%
Chart ERIS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends ERIS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
