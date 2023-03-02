Advanced search
    EAD   DE0001644565

ERLEBNIS AKADEMIE AG

(EAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17:15 2023-03-02 am EST
10.45 EUR   +0.48%
DD: Erlebnis Akademie AG: Martina Wühr, Acquisition of shares as part of a cash capital increase

03/02/2023 | 10:24am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martina
Last name(s): Wühr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Wühr
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Erlebnis Akademie AG

b) LEI
3912006GGHCRFSLMOB79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0001644565

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as part of a cash capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.80 EUR 98000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.80 EUR 98000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Erlebnis Akademie AG
Hafenberg 4
93444 Bad Kötzting
Germany
Internet: www.eak-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81313  02.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23,1 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2022 -0,10 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net Debt 2022 33,4 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -260x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 100%
Chart ERLEBNIS AKADEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Erlebnis Akademie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,40 €
Average target price 20,30 €
Spread / Average Target 95,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd Bayerköhler Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Blaß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erich Wühr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Kremer Chief Operating Officer & Press Contact
Peter Siegert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERLEBNIS AKADEMIE AG-0.95%27
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.0.75%6 284
TUI AG0.00%3 365
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-12.34%3 335
BOWLERO CORP.12.98%2 523
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.35.33%2 103