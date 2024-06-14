CUSTODIAN OF AUTHENTICITIES
Disclaimer
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Group's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), Adjusted EBIT Margin, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus), Trade Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, revenues on constant currency basis (Constant Currency) and revenues on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth). The Group's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the Group's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of the Group with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which the Group operates, the financial measures that the Group uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS. A definition, explanation of relevance and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS are set out below.
Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures on Page 65 to 66 for Non-IFRS Measures definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. In particular, statements regarding future financial performance and the Group's expectations as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek", "aspire," "goal," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "prospect" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the recognition, integrity and reputation of our brands; our ability to anticipate trends and to identify and respond to new and changing consumer preference; the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises; international business, regulatory, social and political risks; the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions imposed onto Russia; the occurrence of acts of terrorism or similar events, conflicts, civil unrest or situations of political instability; developments in Greater China and other growth and emerging markets; our ability to implement our strategy; recent and potential future acquisitions; disruption to our manufacturing and logistics facilities; risks related to the sale of our products through our direct-to- consumer channel, as well as through points of sale operated by third parties; our dependence on our local partners to sell our products in certain markets; fluctuations in the price or quality of, or disruptions in the availability of, raw materials; our ability to negotiate, maintain or renew our license or co-branding agreements with high end third party brands; tourist traffic and demand; our dependence on certain key senior personnel as well as skilled personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; disruption in our information technology, including as a result of cybercrime; the theft or unauthorized use of personal information of our customers, employees or other parties; fluctuations in currency exchange rates or interest rates; the level of competition in the industry in which we operate; global economic conditions and macro events, including inflation; failures to comply with applicable laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental impacts and our ability to meet our customers' and other stakeholders' expectations on environment, social and governance matters; the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the SEC.
Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company and its directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent the views of the Company as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
More than 110 years of history that led us to today's
Group…
Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna Group
Acquisitions to build our
Filiera
1910
FROM 2009
2018
2023
Foundation of
Acquisitions of different
Acquisition of
Acquisition of
Lanificio Zegna
factories that grew into our
Thom Browne
TOM FORD
specialised in
Filiera
FASHION
men's fabrics
WE ARE THE CUSTODIAN OF THREE AUTHENTIC and COMPLEMENTARY BRANDS supported by our unique FILIERA
ZEGNA
Thom Browne
TOM FORD FASHION
FILIERA
ZEGNA - THE HISTORY
1910
1980
2021
Foundation
Paris store opening
One Brand strategy
Foundation of the wool mill
First global store
Launch of the One Brand strategy,
in Trivero, Northern Italy,
opening in Europe
evolving the Brand to enrich the offering
by Ermenegildo Zegna
with modern timeless luxury pieces
and focus on the triple stitch shoes
1940
1991
Made to Measure
First store in China
Creation of our exclusive
First global luxury brand to
service
enter China
(Beijing Peninsula Hotel)
ZEGNA - ICON LUXURY
TAILORING IS OUR DNA
EVEN AS WE EVOLVED…
ZEGNA - ONE BRAND STRATEGY
FROM THREE TO ONE BRAND
Termination of Ermenegildo Zegna, Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, Z Zegna and communication built around just the brand Zegna.
ZEGNA - ONE BRAND STRATEGY
The cutting-edge brand for luxury menswear
PRODUCT OFFERING
Offering full looks, products made from the finest quality materials, to cover all uses, from leisurewear to tailoring.
MORE FOCUSED COLLECTION
100%
100%
From multiple models to
LEATHER ACCESSORIES
one shoe platform
From over 10k to
LUXURY LEISUREWEAR
c.3.5k SKUs
TAILORING
2016
NOW
ZEGNA - ONE BRAND STRATEGY
Create Icons
TRIPLE STITCH: OUR ICON
Triple Stitch is our top recruiting product, bought by c.30% of first-time
purchasers.
Triple Stitch clients have a HIGHER yearly spending driven by
higher average ticket and frequency.
IS A PLATFORM THAT WE WILL CONTINUE TO LEVERAGE
