ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA GROUP TO REPORT FIRST HALF 2024 PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUES

ON JULY 25, 2024





July 17, 2024 - MILAN-Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Ermenegildo Zegna Group" or "the Group") today announced that it will report its preliminary unaudited revenues for the first half of 2024 on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CET). On the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET), the Company will host a webcast and conference call.





Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Financial Documents/Presentations" tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website at ir.zegnagroup.com.





To participate in the call, please dial:





Italy: +39 06 9450 1060

United States: +1 646 787 9445

United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999





Access Code: 209271





Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/692804698





An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the website shortly after the live call and will be available for twelve months.





About Ermenegildo Zegna Group





Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group (NYSE:ZGN) is a global luxury company with a leading position in the high-end menswear business. Through its three complementary brands, the Group reaches a wide range of communities and market segments across the high-end fashion industry, from ZEGNA's timeless luxury to the modern tailoring of Thom Browne, to luxury glamour with TOM FORD FASHION. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is internationally recognized for its unique Filiera, owned and controlled by the Group, which is made up of the finest Italian textile producers fully integrated with unique luxury manufacturing capabilities, to ensure superior excellence, quality and innovation capacity. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group has more than 7,000 employees and recorded revenues of €1.9 billion in 2023.





Contacts





Paola Durante, Chief of External Relations

Alice Poggioli, Investor Relations Director

Clementina Tito, Head of Corporate Communication





ir@zegna.com / corporatepress@zegna.com

