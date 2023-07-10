July 10, 2023 - MILAN - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) ("Zegna Group" or "the Company") today announced that it will publish its unaudited preliminary revenues for the first half of 2023 on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CET). On the same day, at 7:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CET), the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the announced unaudited revenues and provide an update on trends and guidance.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events & Presentations" tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website at ir.zegnagroup.com.

To participate in the call, please dial:

Italy (Local): +39 06 9450 1060

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 4587 0498

United States (Local): +1 646 787 9445

Participant Access Code: 050742

An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the website shortly after the live call and will be available for twelve months.