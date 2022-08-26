Log in
Ermenegildo Zegna N : Investor Presentation

08/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H 2022 RESULTS

August 26, 2022

DISCLAIMER

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Zegna's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted Profit/(Loss), Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Trade Working Capital. Zegna's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding Zegna's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of Zegna with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which Zegna operates, the financial measures that Zegna uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures on Page 31 to 37 for Non-IFRS Measures definitions and reconciliation tables.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication , including the section "FY 2022 Guidance Raised", and "1H 2022: "our road" key highlights" contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information

currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward- looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this communication, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us and our directors, officers or employees or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent our views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

* For all the abbreviations and acronyms, and representation of figures, throughout this presentation, please refer to Glossary and Definitions on page 38.

2

"I am particularly excited about our recently announced partnership with football club Real Madrid - one of the most recognizable brands in the world with a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase. This partnership will be a tremendous amplifier of our One Brand strategy"

Gildo Zegna, Chairman & CEO

1H 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUES

€ millions

1H22729

1H21603

ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER

SHARE*

1H220.07

1H210.11

ADJUSTED EBIT* AND ADJUSTED EBIT

MARGIN*

€ millions and % of revenues

1H22

82.7

11.3%

1H21

66.8

11.1%

NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS/

€ millions

(CASH SURPLUS)*

30-Jun-22(103)

31-Dec-21(145)

* These are Non-IFRS Financial Measures and will be mentioned throughout this presentation. Please see Page 31 to 37 for Non-IFRS Financial Measures definition and reconciliations to

4

the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

ALEADING,MODERNANDINTEGRATEDGROUP

ZEGNASEGMENT

THOMBROWNESEGMENT

ZEGNABRAND:LEADERINGLOBAL

ONE-OF-A-KIND MADEINITALY

DISTINCTIVEMODERNLUXURY

LUXURYMENSWEAR*

LUXURYTEXTILELABORATORYPLATFORM

NOTE: All numbers in this page are for the Financial year ended 31 December 2021

* Refers to Zegna branded products

** Thom Browne Segment5

*** Revenues refer to their respective product line, net of eliminations; complement to 100% is related toThird Party Brands and other

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ermenegildo Zegna NV published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
