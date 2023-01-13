Ermenegildo Zegna N : THOM BROWNE, INC. ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO TRIAL VERDICT

JANUARY 12, 2023 - MILAN-On January 12, 2023, the jury returned a verdict in the lawsuit between adidas America, Inc. and Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.'s subsidiary Thom Browne, Inc. that was being tried before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit was previously disclosed in Zegna's SEC filings. In response to the verdict, the following statement was provided to media.

We are pleased that the jury found that at no time did Thom Browne, Inc. infringe on any of adidas's trademarks. For over twenty years now, Thom Browne has been a pioneering force in luxury fashion, bringing a wholly unique and distinctive design aesthetic that combines classic tailoring with American sportswear sensibilities. We look forward to continuing to design and provide the creative products that have become the hallmark of the Thom Browne label.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates, and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform - which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics - the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Group products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 299 are directly operated by the Group as of September 30, 2022 (242 Zegna stores and 57 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted Our Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Our Road has led us to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 20, 2021. And while we continue to progress on Our Road to tomorrow, we remain committed to upholding our founder's legacy - one that is based upon the principle that a business's activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with our communities that create a better present and future.

