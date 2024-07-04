Paris, France - June 24, 2024

Women's and Men's Couture 2024 Collection



the toile as the source text…

the toile as the final garment…

the work-in-progress becomes the final work…



couture begins with the silhouette in muslin. while collections are historically shown in a complete state, the couturier and client ultimately return to the source

text-the toile. the thom browne 2024 couture collection celebrates these initial transcriptions. this dream-like phase of couture comes to life using natural,

untreated muslin. the atelier's rigorous approach elevates the test phase by way of extraordinary detail. one-of-a-kind expression for the true individual.



different weights of muslin and horsehair canvas expose intricate layers of work, an important part of thom browne's commitment to recontextualizing classic

tailoring. usually hidden as an intermediate layer, chest canvasing is used to create patterns and shades. shape and structure are achieved by hand-basting

muslin and canvas-an exacting old-world technique, lost to time, revered at thom browne.



the same cross-stitch present in all thom browne tailoring frames the muslin path in the center of a greige muslin-dressed salon at the musée des arts décoratifs.

the backdrop: a wall with muslin columns echoing the institution's belle époque architecture.



the games begin beneath the glow of five luminescent spheres. spectators arrive in custom muslin smocks, each of their names in calligraphy on classic thom

browne tags. at the center of the hall, sixteen athletes in summer-weight cotton tailoring compete for glory in tug-of-war. bodies in tension, a show of strength.

back and forth, back and forth. the back and forth brings forth a winner.



instructed by their coach, the athletes clear the arena for the collection…

in various weights of muslin... they are sculptural works in progress with laurel leaves upon their head...



hallmarks of american sport are de-and-reconstructed, layered and cut, carefully assembled and molded into organic, voluminous shapes. the silhouette reaches

down from strong shoulders and out from the empire waist. the intricate construction process and the bones of the garment are revealed: hook-and-eye closures,

raw edges, and cross-stitching. embroidered grecian figures in sequins and bugle beads-the archer, javelinist, disc thrower, wrestler, and weightlifter-capture

the vigor and grace of athletic movement.



tailored sport coats and modular aprons. lace back and pleated front hourglass corsets...

strips of muslin are individually stitched to metallic threads before being hand knit to form oversized cardigans…

a knife pleated tennis skirt and a sheer trouser…



on your marks…

lace-up track heels and boots follow the form of a track athlete in the moments of tension before the start of their race...



in a final celebratory sweep arrives the bride, the victor's bouquet wrapped in her mermaid dress embroidered with mother-of-pearl artwork and beads from matte

to iridescent…



in gold, silver, and bronze with degrade metallic foil and stacked bullion, the medalists take their places on the podium awaiting the ultimate prize.



the toile as the source text…

the toile as the final garment…



sculptural works in progress reveal the beauty in the process…

heritage techniques are realized, without compromise, in muslin…

classic ideas, reconceptualized…



couture is the olympics of fashion...



About Thom Browne:

Thom Browne is widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today's uniform. By questioning traditional proportions, Browne's designs consistently convey

a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring.



In 2001, Browne began his business with five suits in a small "by appointment" shop in New York City's West Village and, in the years following, expanded his

business to include complete ready-to-wear and accessories collections for both men (2003) and women (2011). Browne has also become known for his highly

conceptual runway presentations which have gained global attention for their thought provoking and dramatic themes and settings.



Browne has been honored with the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award (2006, 2013, 2016), the GQ Designer of the Year (2008), the FIT Couture

Council Award (2017) as well as the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award (2012). His designs are recognized by museums around the world including the

Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Costume Museum at Bath and the Mode

Museum Antwerpen.



The brand is currently offered in over 300 leading department store and specialty boutique doors across 40 countries and through 110 retail stores, flagships and

shop-in-shops in key cities such as New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver and Kobe.

Since 2018 Thom Browne has been part of the Zegna Group, which currently retains 90% ownership and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.



Attachments Original Link

Permalink