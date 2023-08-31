August 29, 2023 - MILAN- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) ("Zegna Group" or "the Company") today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half of 2023 on Wednesday September 13, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CET). On the same day, at 7:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CET), the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss it financial results and provide an update on trends and guidance for 2023.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events & Presentations" tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website at ir.zegnagroup.com.

To participate in the call, please dial:

Italy (Local): +39 06 9480 0113 United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3481 4247 United States (Local): +1 646 307 1963 Participant Access Code: 6262821

An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the website shortly after the live call and will be available for twelve months

***

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group (NYSE: ZGN) is a leading global luxury group. The Group is the owner of the world-renowned ZEGNA and Thom Browne brands, and operates TOM FORD FASHION through a long-term license agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Group also manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform. At the Group's core is a uniquely vertically integrated supply chain that brings together the best of Italian fine craftsmanship. Responsibility towards people, community and the natural world has been at the heart of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group's belief since its founding by the Zegna family over 100 years ago. Ensuring the highest quality of products without compromising the quality of life for future generations is a commitment carried from the Group's home in Italy to its operations around the world. Today the Group operates in approximately 80 countries around the world through 500 ZEGNA and Thom Browne stores, of which 304 are directly operated by the Group as of March 31, 2023 (242 ZEGNA stores and 62 Thom Browne stores). At the end of 2022, Ermenegildo Zegna Group had more than 6,000 employees and revenues of approximately €1.5 billion.

***

Investor Relations / Group Communications / Media

Francesca Di Pasquantonio / Clementina Tito

ir@zegna.com / corporatepress@zegna.com

Source: Zegna Group