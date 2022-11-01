Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ermes Department Stores Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERME   CY0100220611

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

(ERME)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-22
0.0300 EUR   -7.69%
Ermes Department Stores : ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP 31.10.2022

11/01/2022 | 03:36am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

  • CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
  • ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
  • WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

The public companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc announce that the publication of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, scheduled to be made around the end of October 2022, and the subsequent publication of the half-yearly financial reports for the period ended 30 June 2021, are postponed until the end of the current year at the latest. Every effort is made to conclude these the soonest possible.

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

Nicosia, 31 October 2022

Disclaimer

Ermes Department Stores plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2019 135 M - -
Net income 2019 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2019 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,59x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,23 M 5,18 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 649
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
Duration : Period :
Ermes Department Stores Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios N. Shacolas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Louca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pella Demetriades Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Eleni N. Shacola Deputy Executive Chairman
Demetris Demetriou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC0.00%5
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-7.89%24 394
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-16.67%5 237
DUFRY AG-28.66%2 993
LESLIE'S, INC.-40.66%2 570
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-31.15%1 353