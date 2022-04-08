Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Ermes Department Stores Plc
  News
  Summary
    ERME   CY0100220611

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

(ERME)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  08-22
0.0300 EUR   -7.69%
12:19aERMES DEPARTMENT STORES : DISPERSION ERMES - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022
PU
03/31ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements
PU
01/28ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements
PU
Ermes Department Stores : DISPERSION ERMES - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022

04/08/2022 | 12:19am EDT
APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Surveillance

[(Article 137(3)]

Total number of shares

Percentage of the total number of shares

1.

2.

2.1

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.6

2.7

2.8

2.9

3.

4.

4.1

5.

6.

6.1

7.

7.1

8.

8.1

9.

9.1

Chairman of the Board DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU Members of the Board (Names)

ELENI SHACOLA CHRYSTALLENI SHACOLA MENELAOS SHACOLAS NICOLAS K. SHACOLAS COSTAS SEVERIS GEORGE LOUCA STEFOS STEFANIDES

General Manager Financial Manager KYRIACOS COLOCASIDES Head of Accounting Department Secretary

GEORGE MITSIDES

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

PricewaterhouseCooper

Buy Back

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC Employees Provident Funds

(Names of funds)

BOC-OMNIBUS ACCOUNT (PROV.FUNT AND SOCIAL INS.FUND)(R)

-

300,000

501,128 - 69,180 - -

-

4,317

-

500,290

993,185

0.17

0.29 - 0.04 - -

-

0.0024

-

0.29

0.57

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

117,240,047

66.99

B.2

DEBENHAMS RETAIL PLC

17,500,000

10.00

TOTAL

137,108,147

78.35

C.

Company Employees

5,500

0.005

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

37,886,353

21.65

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

175,000,000

100.00

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU

Signed

31 MARCH 2022

Secretary

GEORGE MITSIDES

Signed

31 MARCH 2022

CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

ERMES DEPARTMENTS STORES PLC

A.

Market in which the securities of the company are listed

ALTERNATIVE MARKET

B.

B.1

B.2

B.3

B.4

B.5

B.6

Information:

Number of Persons

Number of Persons

Natural Persons Legal Persons Total (B1 + B2)

Members of the Board of Directors

  • i. Directly

  • ii. Through persons who hold shares in their name, but for the account of every Member of the Board

iii. Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board

iv . Through persons acting in concert with every Member of the Board

Major shareholders over 5%

Total (B4 + B5)

2,184 79 - - 2 ………………………

1

………………………

-

………………………

1

…………………… ..

2

-

- - 2,263

-

-

-

-

-

6

C.

TOTAL (B3 - B6)

-

2,257

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Secretary

George Mitsides

(sgd)

31 MARCH 2022

Disclaimer

Ermes Department Stores plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2019 135 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2019 -13,1 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2019 123 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,59x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,23 M 5,71 M 5,71 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 649
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios N. Shacolas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Louca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pella Demetriades Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Eleni N. Shacola Deputy Executive Chairman
Demetris Demetriou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC0.00%6
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-5.73%25 224
NEXT PLC-28.39%9 802
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.93%6 360
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-34.79%3 857
LESLIE'S, INC.-13.31%3 702