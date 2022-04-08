Ermes Department Stores : DISPERSION ERMES - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022
APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
A.
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Surveillance
[(Article 137(3)]
Total number of shares
Percentage of the total number of shares
1.
2.
2.1
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.6
2.7
2.8
2.9
3.
4.
4.1
5.
6.
6.1
7.
7.1
8.
8.1
9.
9.1
Chairman of the Board DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU Members of the Board (Names)
ELENI SHACOLA CHRYSTALLENI SHACOLA MENELAOS SHACOLAS NICOLAS K. SHACOLAS COSTAS SEVERIS GEORGE LOUCA STEFOS STEFANIDES
General Manager Financial Manager KYRIACOS COLOCASIDES Head of Accounting Department Secretary
GEORGE MITSIDES
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
PricewaterhouseCooper
Buy Back
ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC Employees Provident Funds
(Names of funds)
BOC-OMNIBUS ACCOUNT (PROV.FUNT AND SOCIAL INS.FUND)(R)
-
300,000
501,128 - 69,180 - -
-
4,317
-
500,290
993,185
0.17
0.29 - 0.04 - -
-
0.0024
-
0.29
0.57
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
117,240,047
66.99
B.2
DEBENHAMS RETAIL PLC
17,500,000
10.00
TOTAL
137,108,147
78.35
C.
Company Employees
5,500
0.005
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
37,886,353
21.65
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
175,000,000
100.00
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU
Signed
31 MARCH 2022
Secretary
GEORGE MITSIDES
Signed
31 MARCH 2022
CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
ERMES DEPARTMENTS STORES PLC
A.
Market in which the securities of the company are listed
ALTERNATIVE MARKET
B.
B.1
B.2
B.3
B.4
B.5
B.6
Information:
Number of Persons
Number of Persons
Natural Persons Legal Persons Total (B1 + B2)
Members of the Board of Directors
iii. Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board
iv . Through persons acting in concert with every Member of the Board
Major shareholders over 5%
Total (B4 + B5)
2,184 79 - - 2 ………………………
1
………………………
-
………………………
1
…………………… ..
2
-
- - 2,263
-
-
-
-
-
6
C.
TOTAL (B3 - B6)
-
2,257
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Secretary
George Mitsides
(sgd)
31 MARCH 2022
Disclaimer
Ermes Department Stores plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
Sales 2019
135 M
147 M
147 M
Net income 2019
-13,1 M
-14,3 M
-14,3 M
Net Debt 2019
123 M
134 M
134 M
P/E ratio 2019
-0,59x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
5,23 M
5,71 M
5,71 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,32x
EV / Sales 2019
0,97x
Nbr of Employees
1 649
Free-Float
98,7%
Chart ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.