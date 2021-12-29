Ermes Department Stores : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements

ANNOUNCEMENT

Public Companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc announce that the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 are expected to be completed and approved by 25 January 2022.

The delay is due to factors relating to the process of preparation of the final accounting treatment in full cooperation with the Companies' external auditors.

In addition, within a period of ten days from the date of publication of their audited accounts, the Companies will also proceed with the publication of their Half-Yearly Financial Reports for the period ended 30.06.2021.

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

Nicosia, 28 December 2021