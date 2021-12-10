Log in
    HXCK   DE000A161077

ERNST RUSS AG

(HXCK)
Ernst Russ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/10/2021 | 07:37am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2021 / 13:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.1000 EUR 25245.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.1000 EUR 25245.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


10.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71503  10.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
