|
Ernst Russ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.12.2021 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Robert
|Last name(s):
|Lorenz-Meyer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161077
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.1000 EUR
|12.20 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|4873.90 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|317.20 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|79.30 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|164.70 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|225.70 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|103.70 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|73.2 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|158.60 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|36.6 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|24.40 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|30.50 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|42.7 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|695.40 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|305.00 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|42.7 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|24.4 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|6.10 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|42.70 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|42.70 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|6.10 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|231.80 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|866.20 EUR
|6.1000 EUR
|555.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.1000 EUR
|8960.9000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|
|Elbchaussee 370
|
|22609 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
71695 21.12.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about ERNST RUSS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
89,9 M
102 M
102 M
|Net income 2021
|
15,3 M
17,3 M
17,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
91,0 M
103 M
103 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
185 M
209 M
209 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,07x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|46
|Free-Float
|46,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ERNST RUSS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
5,70 €
|Average target price
|
6,60 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,8%