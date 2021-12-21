Ernst Russ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2021 / 12:11

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robert Last name(s): Lorenz-Meyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI

529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.1000 EUR 12.20 EUR 6.1000 EUR 4873.90 EUR 6.1000 EUR 317.20 EUR 6.1000 EUR 79.30 EUR 6.1000 EUR 164.70 EUR 6.1000 EUR 225.70 EUR 6.1000 EUR 103.70 EUR 6.1000 EUR 73.2 EUR 6.1000 EUR 158.60 EUR 6.1000 EUR 36.6 EUR 6.1000 EUR 24.40 EUR 6.1000 EUR 30.50 EUR 6.1000 EUR 42.7 EUR 6.1000 EUR 695.40 EUR 6.1000 EUR 305.00 EUR 6.1000 EUR 42.7 EUR 6.1000 EUR 24.4 EUR 6.1000 EUR 6.10 EUR 6.1000 EUR 42.70 EUR 6.1000 EUR 42.70 EUR 6.1000 EUR 6.10 EUR 6.1000 EUR 231.80 EUR 6.1000 EUR 866.20 EUR 6.1000 EUR 555.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.1000 EUR 8960.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

