    HXCK   DE000A161077

ERNST RUSS AG

(HXCK)
Ernst Russ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/21/2021 | 06:13am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2021 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Lorenz-Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.1000 EUR 12.20 EUR
6.1000 EUR 4873.90 EUR
6.1000 EUR 317.20 EUR
6.1000 EUR 79.30 EUR
6.1000 EUR 164.70 EUR
6.1000 EUR 225.70 EUR
6.1000 EUR 103.70 EUR
6.1000 EUR 73.2 EUR
6.1000 EUR 158.60 EUR
6.1000 EUR 36.6 EUR
6.1000 EUR 24.40 EUR
6.1000 EUR 30.50 EUR
6.1000 EUR 42.7 EUR
6.1000 EUR 695.40 EUR
6.1000 EUR 305.00 EUR
6.1000 EUR 42.7 EUR
6.1000 EUR 24.4 EUR
6.1000 EUR 6.10 EUR
6.1000 EUR 42.70 EUR
6.1000 EUR 42.70 EUR
6.1000 EUR 6.10 EUR
6.1000 EUR 231.80 EUR
6.1000 EUR 866.20 EUR
6.1000 EUR 555.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.1000 EUR 8960.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71695  21.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
