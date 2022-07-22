|
Ernst Russ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.07.2022 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Robert
|Last name(s):
|Gärtner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction to the message published on 2022-07-22: Date of the transaction was 2022-07-20 and not 2022-07-21
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161077
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.40 EUR
|66000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.4000 EUR
|66000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Boerse Stuttgart
|MIC:
|XSTU
22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|
|Elbchaussee 370
|
|22609 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
77047 22.07.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about ERNST RUSS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
163 M
166 M
166 M
|Net income 2022
|
41,0 M
41,8 M
41,8 M
|Net cash 2022
|
2,00 M
2,04 M
2,04 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,60x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
150 M
152 M
152 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,91x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,77x
|Nbr of Employees
|41
|Free-Float
|46,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ERNST RUSS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|4,61 €
|Average target price
|8,30 €
|Spread / Average Target
|80,0%