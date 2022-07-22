Ernst Russ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.07.2022 / 12:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robert Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Correction to the message published on 2022-07-22: Date of the transaction was 2022-07-20 and not 2022-07-21

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI

529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.40 EUR 66000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.4000 EUR 66000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Boerse Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

