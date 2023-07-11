EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Ernst Russ AG acquires 2010 built 13,371 TEU container vessel ROME EXPRESS



11.07.2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 11 July, 2023- Ernst Russ AG has currently supplemented the group-owned fleet of fully consolidated vessels with the acquisition of the 13,371 TEU container vessel ROME EXPRESS (IMO 9447861). The vessel was taken over today.

The MV ROME EXPRESS was built and delivered in December 2010 by Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in South Korea. She has a capacity of 13,371 TEU, measures 366 meters in length and 48 meters in width and is equipped with a scrubber. The vessel is currently on charter with Hapag-Lloyd until the beginning of 2026 on a Far East/North Europe service with port calls at Ningbo, Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Yantian (Shenzhen), Singapore, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton and Algeciras. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or further transaction details.

With this investment, Ernst Russ AG is again extending its vessel portfolio in terms of number and size class. With the purchase of the vessel, the group strengthens its position as an investor in sustainable and future-oriented shipping projects. As a further contribution to the rejuvenation of its fleet, the 20-year-old container vessel ELLA (capacity: 2,450 TEU) was handed over to the new owners yesterday.

About the Ernst Russ Group: Ernst Russ AG is an internationally operating ship-owner and a maritime investment manager based in Hamburg. Parts of the company date back to 1893. The group currently manages a fleet of 31 fully consolidated vessels. Ernst Russ AG expands its fleet on an ongoing basis thus ensuring stable and sustainable added value for its shareholders.

Contact:Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de