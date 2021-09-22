Ernst Russ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 16:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Stuhlmann
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Ernst Russ AG
b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.8000 EUR 30400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.8000 EUR 30400.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-20; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de
70270 22.09.2021
September 22, 2021 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)