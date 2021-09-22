Ernst Russ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 16:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Stuhlmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ernst Russ AG b) LEI 529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161077 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.8000 EUR 30400.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 3.8000 EUR 30400.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-20; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Ernst Russ AG Elbchaussee 370 22609 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.ernst-russ.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70270 22.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)