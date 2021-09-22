Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ernst Russ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXCK   DE000A161077

ERNST RUSS AG

(HXCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/22 10:09:54 am
3.87 EUR   +3.48%
10:07aErnst Russ AG english
DJ
09/06ERNST RUSS : reports a very positive half-year result
PU
09/06ERNST RUSS : reports a very positive half-year result
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ernst Russ AG english

09/22/2021 | 10:07am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 16:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Alexander 
 
 Last name(s):  Stuhlmann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Ernst Russ AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A161077 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 3.8000 EUR     30400.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 3.8000 EUR    30400.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-20; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Ernst Russ AG 
              Elbchaussee 370 
              22609 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.ernst-russ.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70270 22.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

All news about ERNST RUSS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 89,4 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 11,7 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2021 42,0 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ERNST RUSS AG
Duration : Period :
Ernst Russ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERNST RUSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,74 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Deutsch Head-Finance
Alexander Stuhlmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Thomas Döhle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Ludwig Joachim Kuhlmann Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Lorenz-Meyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERNST RUSS AG177.04%142
BLACKROCK, INC.18.81%128 642
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.27.46%85 363
UBS GROUP AG13.27%53 153
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.35.76%46 204
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.85%42 554