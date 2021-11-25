Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ernst Russ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXCK   DE000A161077

ERNST RUSS AG

(HXCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/25 02:58:26 am
4.47 EUR   +3.47%
02:50aERNST RUSS : significantly increases revenue and operating result
PU
02:48aErnst Russ AG significantly increases revenue and operating result
EQ
10/22ERNST RUSS : raises forecast for fiscal year 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ernst Russ AG significantly increases revenue and operating result

11/25/2021 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ernst Russ AG significantly increases revenue and operating result

25.11.2021 / 08:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 25 November 2021- The assets, financial position and earnings of the Ernst Russ Group showed positive trends in Q3 2021 as in the previous quarters. Ernst Russ AG is clearly benefiting from high capacity utilisation and increased charter rates.

Ernst Russ AG recorded a sharp increase in net profits in the first nine months of 2021. Strong demand for container transport alongside reduced free capacity has wrought profound change in the market environment. The resulting increase in charter rates and the high utilisation of the fleet have enabled Ernst Russ AG to increase its revenue and operating result significantly and exceed the comparative figures for the previous year by a clear margin. In addition the expansion of our fleet by two vessels in Q4 2020 and by a further two vessels in Q1 2021 had a positive impact.

The current business figures for Q3 2021 illustrate the positive overall development of Ernst Russ Group. The group of companies generated total revenue of EUR 63.8 million from January to September 2021, up 53% year-on-year. Ernst Russ generated operating earnings of EUR 19.2 million (previous year: EUR 3.5 million) and earnings before taxes of EUR 16.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.8 million). Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 10.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.7 million). Ship assets were also up EUR 6.9 million to EUR 126.6 million due to the expansion of the fleet. Equity of EUR 95.9 million (31/12/2020: EUR 80.1 million) produced an equity ratio of 55.1% (31/12/2020: 49.0%).

Our aim is to increase the value of the Ernst Russ share on a permanent basis. The current trend proves that our efforts are successful. The opening price of the share in 2021 was EUR 1.31. The year's high of EUR 4.38 was reached in September. The price of the Ernst Russ share has therefore more than tripled since the beginning of 2021.

You can download the Nine-Month Report in German and English at www.ernst-russ.de/en/investor-relations-de/finanzberichte.html.

About the Ernst Russ Group: Ernst Russ AG is an international shipping company and maritime investment manager based in Hamburg. Parts of the company date back to 1893.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de

25.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-199
E-mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de
ISIN: DE000A161077
WKN: A16107
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251851

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251851  25.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ERNST RUSS AG
02:50aERNST RUSS : significantly increases revenue and operating result
PU
02:48aErnst Russ AG significantly increases revenue and operating result
EQ
10/22ERNST RUSS : raises forecast for fiscal year 2021
PU
09/27ERNST RUSS : Half-Year Report 2021 (druckoptimierter Halbjahresbericht 2021 in engl. Sprac..
PU
09/06ERNST RUSS : reports a very positive half-year result
PU
09/06ERNST RUSS : reports a very positive half-year result
EQ
09/06Ernst Russ AG Announces Earnings Results for the Firs Six Months of 2021
CI
09/03ERNST RUSS : Half-Year Report 2021 (druckoptimierter Halbjahresbericht 2020 in engl. Sprac..
PU
08/26ERNST RUSS AG : Acquisition of a 1,300 TEU container vessel
EQ
08/20Ernst Russ AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 89,0 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 42,0 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ERNST RUSS AG
Duration : Period :
Ernst Russ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERNST RUSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Deutsch Finance Head
Alexander Stuhlmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Thomas Döhle Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Ludwig Joachim Kuhlmann Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Lorenz-Meyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERNST RUSS AG220.00%157
BLACKROCK, INC.28.99%141 392
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.25%92 667
UBS GROUP AG32.48%60 829
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)38.83%48 657
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.37.20%46 681