  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ernst Russ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXCK   DE000A161077

ERNST RUSS AG

(HXCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:17 2023-03-22 am EDT
5.150 EUR   -0.39%
Ernst Russ : Annual Report 2022 (Geschäftsbericht 2022 in engl. Sprache)

03/22/2023 | 02:51am EDT

03/22/2023 | 02:51am EDT
ERNST RUSS AG

2022 ANNUAL REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ernst Russ AG  | Annual Report 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction by the Executive Board

8

Supervisory Board report

10

Share and investor relations

24

1.

Combined management report of Ernst Russ AG and the Group for the 2021 financial year

28

1.1.

Foundations of the Group and Ernst Russ AG

29

I.

Business operations

29

II.

Financial report

32

1.2.

Assets, financial position and earnings

34

I.

Assets

34

II.

Financial position

38

III.

Earnings

39

IV.

Overall statement on the course of business

41

V.

Assets, financial position and earnings of Ernst Russ AG and outlook

42

1.3.

Personnel

46

1.4.

Opportunities and risks

46

I.

Risk management system

46

II.

Opportunities

48

III.

Risks

51

1.5. Forecast

57

1.6. Other disclosures

59

Declaration by the Executive Board in accordance with Section 312 (3) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

59

2.

Consolidated financial statements of Ernst Russ AG for the 2021 financial year

60

3.

Notes to the consolidated financial statements of Ernst Russ AG for the 2021 financial year

68

4.

Independent auditor's report

94

2

Annual Report 2022 | Ernst Russ AG

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES

EARNINGS

Revenue

Operating earnings*

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests

Earnings per share**

  • Determined in accordance with economic criteria. ** The company does not hold any treasury shares.

UNIT

EUR million

EUR million

EUR million

EUR million

EUR million

EUR

2022

191.7

90.1

84.3

36.6

47.3

1.46

2021

92.3

30.8

26.7

10.5

15.8

0.49

CHANGE IN %

> 100.0

> 100.0

> 100.0

> 100.0

> 100.0

0.97 EUR

BALANCE SHEET

UNIT

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Total equity and liabilities

EUR million

283.3

263.7

Ship assets shown on the balance sheet

EUR million

195.9

210.2

Equity

EUR million

207.5

142.8

Equity ratio

%

73.2

54.2

Cash at hand and bank balances

EUR million

57.8

26.4

*** Includes down payments made on assets in the course of construction.

CHANGE IN %

7.4

-6.8

45.3

19.0 percentage points

  • 100.0

EMPLOYEES

Average employee capacity (total)

Average employee capacity (shore-based)

Personnel expenses

(not including maritime personnel)

Personnel expense ratio

(not including maritime personnel)

UNIT

Full-time equivalent

Full-time equivalent

EUR million

%

2022

83

38

4.8

2.5

2021

42

41

5.0

5.4

CHANGE IN %

97.6

-7.3

-4.0

-2.9 percentage points

KEY FIGURES SPECIFIC TO VESSELS

Number of fully consolidated vessels

Capacity

Capacity

Average charter rate

Technical availability

Employment ratio

UNIT

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

29

30

TEU

49,113

47,940

DWT

684,883

670,981

UNIT

2022

2021

USD/day

19,057

15,038

%

96.1

97.9

%

95.7

97.9

CHANGE

-1 vessel

1,173 TEU

13,902 DWT

CHANGE

4,019 USD

-1.8 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points

3

KEY FACTS 2022

Ernst Russ AG  | Annual Report 2022

AT A

GLANCE

As an international ship-owner and maritime investment manager, we regularly expand our fleet and secure stable

and sustainable earnings and added value for investors and shareholders.

29

Vessels

(fully consolidated) 31/12/2022

19,05USD/ 7

DAY

Average charter rate for the ER fleet in 2022

49,113 TEU

Container capacity of the ER fleet

31/12/2022

683,883 DWT

Capacity of the ER fleet

31/12/2022

96.1 %

Technical availability of the

ER fleet in 2022

17.4 MONTHS

Average remaining term

of charterparties as at 31/12/2022

4

Annual Report 2022 | Ernst Russ AG

KEY FACTS 2022

1893

Establishment of traditional

ship-owner Ernst Russ

2005

Listed since 2005

(Frankfurt Stock Exchange,

Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg)

2017

Listing in Scale segment of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

8,300

shareholders as at 31/12/2022

32,434,030

Number of shares

39

Shore-based employees

31/12/2022

43

Seafarers

31/12/2022

73.2 %

Equity ratio 31/12/2022

191. 7 EUR

MILLION

Revenue 2022

195. 9 EUR

MILLION

Own ship assets

(carrying amount) 31/12/2022

5

Disclaimer

Ernst Russ AG published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
