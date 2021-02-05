PRESS RELEASE : Ernst Russ expands and diversifies its fleet in a currently very positive market environment

Log in
02/05/2021 | 04:42am EST
DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Ernst Russ expands and diversifies its fleet in a currently very positive market environment 
2021-02-05 / 10:39 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hamburg, 05 February 2021 - The Ernst Russ Group was successful in delivering its consolidation strategy to become a 
ship owner and a maritime investment manager in the 2020 financial year. It also successfully expanded and diversified 
its fleet in February 2021 with the acquisition of majority shares in two multi-purpose vessels. These are two project 
cargo vessels built in 2007, each with a deadweight tonnage of around 12,500 tons. 
In December 2020, the Ernst Russ Group cooperating with strategic partners acquired two container vessels with a total 
capacity of 9,700 TEU. These transactions bring the total number of majority-owned vessels to 18. Together with 13 
other vessels, in which Ernst Russ has significant shares, and the managed fund ships, the Ernst Russ Group manages a 
fleet totalling 71 vessels. 
According to our preliminary, as yet unaudited, consolidated financial statements, we expect an operating result in the 
low single-digit million range for the 2020 financial year in line with our forecast. At present, the Ernst Russ Group 
is benefitting from booming maritime trade with steadily rising charter rates and longer charter periods. This increase 
in charter rates did not significantly impact the revenues in the 2020 financial year. However, on this basis, we 
expect the company earnings situation to develop positively in the 2021 financial year. 
The Ernst Russ Group will continue to focus on the expansion of a valuable and stable vessel portfolio in the 
container, bulker, tanker and multi-purpose classes. 
About the Ernst Russ Group: Ernst Russ AG is an international ship owner and maritime investment manager based in 
Hamburg. Parts of the company date back to 1893. The listed shipping company currently manages a fleet of 71 container, 
tanker, bulker, multi-purpose and other vessels. www.ernst-russ.de 
Contact: 
Ernst Russ AG 
Anika Hillmer 
Investor Relations 
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800 
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Ernst Russ AG 
              Elbchaussee 370 
              22609 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 88881-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 88881-199 
E-mail:       ir@ernst-russ.de 
Internet:     www.ernst-russ.de 
ISIN:         DE000A161077 
WKN:          A16107 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1166118 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166118 2021-02-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 60,3 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2019 1,52 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
Net Debt 2019 44,2 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 60,0 M 71,9 M 71,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ERNST RUSS AG
Duration : Period :
Ernst Russ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERNST RUSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Stuhlmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Deutsch Head-Finance
Jochen Thomas Döhle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Kuhlmann Member-Supervisory Board
Karsten Karl-Georg Liebing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERNST RUSS AG37.04%72
BLACKROCK, INC.1.51%111 723
UBS GROUP AG7.90%52 906
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.49%37 448
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.76%36 603
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.39%26 059
