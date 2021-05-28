Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ernst Russ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HXCK   DE000A161077

ERNST RUSS AG

(HXCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/28 03:07:22 am
2.59 EUR   -5.47%
ERNST RUSS  : posts a successful start to the year
PU
PRESS RELEASE  : Ernst Russ AG posts a successful start to the year
DJ
ERNST RUSS  : posts a successful start to the year
EQ
PRESS RELEASE : Ernst Russ AG posts a successful start to the year

05/28/2021 | 02:38am EDT
DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Ernst Russ AG posts a successful start to the year 
2021-05-28 / 08:36 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hamburg, 28 May 2021 - The assets, financial position and earnings of the Ernst Russ Group showed positive trends in Q1 
2021. Ernst Russ AG can look back on a successful start to the year in spite of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and 
difficult trading and logistics conditions. 
As an internationally operating shipping company and maritime investment manager, Ernst Russ AG was able to 
consistently exploit its opportunities in the course of 2020 and in the first months of 2021. The company is expecting 
a significant increase in revenue and earnings in the current financial year compared to the 2020 financial year due to 
the positive trends in the shipping markets and the investments it has made in expanding the fleet. 
The current business figures for Q1 2021 reflect the good overall development of Ernst Russ AG. Revenue of EUR 16.9 
million was up by a total of EUR 2.3 million (15.9 %) compared with the previous year's figure. In addition to the 
increase in charter rates and the positive capacity utilisation, the expansion of our fleet by two vessels in Q4 2020 
and by a further two vessels in Q1 2021 had a particular impact. Ernst Russ AG generated operating earnings of EUR 1.3 
million and positive pre tax earnings of EUR 0.2 million, EUR 0.2 million above the previous year's figure. 
Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests remained unchanged at EUR 0.3 million. Earnings were affected 
in the first quarter by the long shipyard stay of one vessel. This resulted in expenses of EUR 1.1 million which are in 
excess of the normal level and had a negative impact on earnings. Ship assets were up EUR 8.7 million to EUR 128.4 
million due to the expansion of the fleet. Equity of EUR 82.1 million (31/12/2020: EUR 80.1 million) produced an equity 
ratio of 48.4 % (31/12/2020: 49.0 %). 
The performance of the share price also reflects the positive overall result achieved by Ernst Russ AG. Our corporate 
aim is to continue increasing the value of the share and to strengthen the investment in Ernst Russ AG. 
You can download the latest Ernst Russ AG Q1 2021 Report at www.ernst-russ.de/en/investor-relations-de/ 
finanzberichte.html 
About the Ernst Russ Group: Ernst Russ AG is an international shipping company and maritime investment manager based in 
Hamburg. Parts of the company date back to 1893. As at 31 March 2021, the listed shipping company managed a fleet of 70 
container, tanker, bulker, multi-purpose and other vessels. 
Contact: 
Ernst Russ AG 
Anika Hillmer 
Investor Relations 
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800 
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Ernst Russ AG 
              Elbchaussee 370 
              22609 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 88881-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 88881-199 
E-mail:       ir@ernst-russ.de 
Internet:     www.ernst-russ.de 
ISIN:         DE000A161077 
WKN:          A16107 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1201779 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1201779 2021-05-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)

