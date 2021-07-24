Ero Copper : 2020 Sustainability Report

A b o u t Th i s R e p o r t

Ero Copper is committed to responsible mining. Sustainability and economic opportunity are fundamental to the way we do business, ensuring the communities in which we operate, and local stakeholders, continue to thrive well beyond the lifespans of our mining operations.

We are pleased to release our 2nd annual sustainability report. The aim of this report is to provide clear and transparent disclosure on Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics, building upon our inaugural 2019 sustainability report released in March 2020.

Throughout this report we refer to Ero Copper Corp. and its subsidiaries as "Ero Copper", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our".

Additional Details