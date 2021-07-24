Ero Copper : 2020 Sustainability Report

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Data Tables
A b o u t E ro C o p p e r
Ero Copper is a Canadian, TSX-listed mining company with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and operations in Brazil.
1
C A N A D A
5
MCSA Mining Complex
Location: Bahia, Brazil
Ownership: 99.6%
Stage: Operating (over 40 years)
2020 Copper Production: 42,814 t
2020 C1 Cash Costs: US$0.67/lb(*)
2
NX Gold Mine
Location: Mato Grosso, Brazil
Ownership: 97.6%
Stage: Operating
2020 Gold Production: 36,830 oz
2020 C1 Cash Costs: US$457/oz(*)
2020 All-in Sustaining Costs: US$628/oz(*)
3
Boa Esperança Project
Location: Pará, Brazil
Ownership: 99.6%
Stage: Development
Brazil Corporate Office, MCSA (São Paulo)
Canada Corporate Office (Vancouver)
B R A Z I L B R A Z I L
3
1
2
4
(*) C1 Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs are non-IFRS measure - please refer to our Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more information.
A b o u t Th i s R e p o r t
Ero Copper is committed to responsible mining. Sustainability and economic opportunity are fundamental to the way we do business, ensuring the communities in which we operate, and local stakeholders, continue to thrive well beyond the lifespans of our mining operations.
We are pleased to release our 2nd annual sustainability report. The aim of this report is to provide clear and transparent disclosure on Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics, building upon our inaugural 2019 sustainability report released in March 2020.
Throughout this report we refer to Ero Copper Corp. and its subsidiaries as "Ero Copper", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our".
Additional Details
Reporting Period
January 1 to December 31, 2020
Report Date
April 13, 2021
Effective Date
December 31, 2020
Date of Last Report
March 31, 2020
This report contains standard disclosures from the Global Report Initiative (GRI)
Reporting Framework
Sustainability Reporting Standards, prepared largely in accordance with the Core option.
This report contains select disclosures in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting
Standards Board ("SASB").
Changes in Reporting
Improved disclosure related to material topics and our overall approach to ESG materiality
as compared to our inaugural 2019 Sustainability Report.
Data herein has been collected and reviewed internally by operating site management and
corporate management.
Data and Assurance
Certain economic and performance data has been extracted from our 2020 audited annual
financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the year ended
December 31, 2020.
Data is reported using the metric system and US dollars unless otherwise noted.
In addition to annual sustainability reporting, operating and financial results are provided
Additional Information
on a quarterly and annual basis, along with further details of exploration and growth-
oriented projects intended to sustain our future business. Our financial statements and
technical reports are available on our website and SEDAR.
Contact Information
Please direct any sustainability-related comments or questions to info@erocopper.com,
Attention: ESG Team
ESG Materiality
Our approach to determining materiality as it relates to ESG matters has been anchored through regular engagement with key stakeholders, including, but not limited to, employees, investors, federal and state regulatory agencies, ESG rating agencies and through frequent consultation with members of our local communities. This engagement informs our overall ESG strategy and ensures our efforts are appropriately focused on areas that are most relevant to key stakeholders. It also allows us to better communicate our ESG performance, sustainability goals and to offer transparency as much as possible on key issues.
The table below provides a summary of our engagement approach with key stakeholder groups and the focus areas of each group. This report aims to provide clear and transparent information on our ESG performance, including achievements, goals, risks, opportunities and track record.
We are committed to fostering open communication and mutual trust with our stakeholder group and will continue to enhance ESG disclosure focusing on areas determined to be material. The reporting boundary for each material topic is limited to local operations and local communities.
S t a k e h o l d e r G r o u p
E n g a g e m e n t A p p r o a c h
F o c u s A r e a s
Active engagement with communities
Local job opportunities
in and around current, planned and
Sustainable development and
Local Communities
historic mining operations through
continuing education programs
both formal and informal mechanisms.
COVID-19 mitigation and
See the Community Relations section
management
of this report for more information
Water Supply
Formal and informal engagement with
Health and safety, including
employees and contractors, including:
COVID-19 mitigation and
Employees & Contractors
regular management meetings, health
management
and safety meetings, annual union
Job security
engagement and employee
Salary and benefits
engagement and satisfaction surveys.
Regular engagement with all levels of
Tax revenue / transparency
Federal, State and Local
governmental agencies to foster
Environment and permitting
economic development, community
Government Agencies
health and environmental stewardship
Jobs / Procurement
within our regions.
Frequent engagement with existing
ESG disclosure
ESG strategy and commitments
Investors
shareholders and potential new
shareholders through marketing,
Climate change
conferences and targeted outreach.
Tailings management
Frequent engagement with relevant
ESG disclosure
ESG Research and
ESG focused-agencies to align
ESG relative benchmarking
Company reporting, improve overall
Rating Agencies
ESG strategy & commitments
disclosure and ensure accuracy of
Performance & goals
information.
