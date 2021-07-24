Log in
    ERO   CA2960061091

ERO COPPER CORP.

(ERO)
Ero Copper : 2020 Sustainability Report

07/24/2021 | 03:18am EDT
2 0 2 0 Sustainability Report

Ta b l e o f C o n t e n t s

  1. About Ero Copper
  2. About This Report
  1. 2020 Highlights
  2. Message From the CEO
  1. Sustainability Governance & Strategy
  2. 2021 Sustainability Goals
  1. Business Ethics, Human Rights & Diversity
  1. Occupational Health & Safety
  1. Community Relations & Investments
  1. Water
  1. Energy & Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions
  1. Climate Change
  2. Waste & Tailings Management
  1. Biodiversity & Mine Closure
  2. Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Tables
  1. GRI Index
  1. Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Data Tables
  1. Disclaimer

E R O C O P P E R | 2020 S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T | 1

A b o u t E ro C o p p e r

Ero Copper is a Canadian, TSX-listed mining company with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and operations in Brazil.

1

C A N A D A

5

MCSA Mining Complex

Location: Bahia, Brazil

Ownership: 99.6%

Stage: Operating (over 40 years)

2020 Copper Production: 42,814 t

2020 C1 Cash Costs: US$0.67/lb(*)

2

NX Gold Mine

Location: Mato Grosso, Brazil

Ownership: 97.6%

Stage: Operating

2020 Gold Production: 36,830 oz

2020 C1 Cash Costs: US$457/oz(*)

2020 All-in Sustaining Costs: US$628/oz(*)

3

Boa Esperança Project

Location: Pará, Brazil

Ownership: 99.6%

Stage: Development

  1. Brazil Corporate Office, MCSA (São Paulo)
  2. Canada Corporate Office (Vancouver)

B R A Z I L B R A Z I L

3

1

2

4

(*) C1 Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs are non-IFRS measure - please refer to our Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more information.

E R O C O P P E R | 2020 S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T | 2

A b o u t Th i s R e p o r t

Ero Copper is committed to responsible mining. Sustainability and economic opportunity are fundamental to the way we do business, ensuring the communities in which we operate, and local stakeholders, continue to thrive well beyond the lifespans of our mining operations.

We are pleased to release our 2nd annual sustainability report. The aim of this report is to provide clear and transparent disclosure on Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics, building upon our inaugural 2019 sustainability report released in March 2020.

Throughout this report we refer to Ero Copper Corp. and its subsidiaries as "Ero Copper", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our".

Additional Details

Reporting Period

January 1 to December 31, 2020

Report Date

April 13, 2021

Effective Date

December 31, 2020

Date of Last Report

March 31, 2020

This report contains standard disclosures from the Global Report Initiative (GRI)

Reporting Framework

Sustainability Reporting Standards, prepared largely in accordance with the Core option.

This report contains select disclosures in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting

Standards Board ("SASB").

Changes in Reporting

Improved disclosure related to material topics and our overall approach to ESG materiality

as compared to our inaugural 2019 Sustainability Report.

Data herein has been collected and reviewed internally by operating site management and

corporate management.

Data and Assurance

Certain economic and performance data has been extracted from our 2020 audited annual

financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the year ended

December 31, 2020.

Data is reported using the metric system and US dollars unless otherwise noted.

In addition to annual sustainability reporting, operating and financial results are provided

Additional Information

on a quarterly and annual basis, along with further details of exploration and growth-

oriented projects intended to sustain our future business. Our financial statements and

technical reports are available on our website and SEDAR.

Contact Information

Please direct any sustainability-related comments or questions to info@erocopper.com,

Attention: ESG Team

E R O C O P P E R | 2020 S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T | 3

ESG Materiality

Our approach to determining materiality as it relates to ESG matters has been anchored through regular engagement with key stakeholders, including, but not limited to, employees, investors, federal and state regulatory agencies, ESG rating agencies and through frequent consultation with members of our local communities. This engagement informs our overall ESG strategy and ensures our efforts are appropriately focused on areas that are most relevant to key stakeholders. It also allows us to better communicate our ESG performance, sustainability goals and to offer transparency as much as possible on key issues.

The table below provides a summary of our engagement approach with key stakeholder groups and the focus areas of each group. This report aims to provide clear and transparent information on our ESG performance, including achievements, goals, risks, opportunities and track record.

We are committed to fostering open communication and mutual trust with our stakeholder group and will continue to enhance ESG disclosure focusing on areas determined to be material. The reporting boundary for each material topic is limited to local operations and local communities.

S t a k e h o l d e r G r o u p

E n g a g e m e n t A p p r o a c h

F o c u s A r e a s

Active engagement with communities

Local job opportunities

in and around current, planned and

Sustainable development and

Local Communities

historic mining operations through

continuing education programs

both formal and informal mechanisms.

COVID-19 mitigation and

See the Community Relations section

management

of this report for more information

Water Supply

Formal and informal engagement with

Health and safety, including

employees and contractors, including:

COVID-19 mitigation and

Employees & Contractors

regular management meetings, health

management

and safety meetings, annual union

Job security

engagement and employee

Salary and benefits

engagement and satisfaction surveys.

Regular engagement with all levels of

Tax revenue / transparency

Federal, State and Local

governmental agencies to foster

Environment and permitting

economic development, community

Government Agencies

health and environmental stewardship

Jobs / Procurement

within our regions.

Frequent engagement with existing

ESG disclosure

ESG strategy and commitments

Investors

shareholders and potential new

shareholders through marketing,

Climate change

conferences and targeted outreach.

Tailings management

Frequent engagement with relevant

ESG disclosure

ESG Research and

ESG focused-agencies to align

ESG relative benchmarking

Company reporting, improve overall

Rating Agencies

ESG strategy & commitments

disclosure and ensure accuracy of

Performance & goals

information.

E R O C O P P E R | 2020 S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ero Copper Corp. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 07:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
