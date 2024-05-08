Supply chain risk management and due diligence

Since 2021, Ero Copper and its subsidiaries have partnered with Neoway, the leading data analytics firm in Latin America, to strengthen the screening, due diligence, and monitoring of suppliers, vendors, and third parties. Neoway's platform and technology provide us with access to a vast database of public legal records and media coverage in Brazil, including information on entities involved in legal disputes, fraud investigations, and criminal proceedings. Neoway's platform - which aggregates data from the Brazilian Ministry of Labour, federal and state courts and district attorneys' offices - is instrumental in identifying modern slavery risks and allows for a thorough evaluation of suppliers' legal and media footprints.

In late 2023, we launched an enhanced due diligence program for a pilot group of our direct suppliers, chosen based on financial expenditure, contract duration, and an initial assessment of modern slavery risks. This program requires that these suppliers complete a comprehensive due diligence questionnaire, detailing their supply chains, policy adherence, compliance actions, and employment of low-skilled labour, which is particularly vulnerable to modern slavery.

In 2024, the scope of this program will expand, aiming to include a larger number of our suppliers to ensure adherence to our policies and governance framework. Leveraging insights from the 2023 Global Slavery Index and other modern slavery reports, we are committed to refining our due diligence efforts, integrating global best practices, and applying lessons learned from industry counterparts to bolster our capacity for effectively detecting and mitigating modern slavery risks.

Grievance mechanisms

Ero Copper recognizes the importance of robust grievance mechanisms in identifying and addressing modern slavery risks. We uphold several relevant policies, including our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Supplier Code of Conduct, and Global Human Rights Policy, and a local grievance hotline to allow stakeholders to voice concerns. Should we discover any involvement in adverse human rights impacts, we commit to remediation, either directly or through cooperation.

Our grievance mechanism offers a transparent process for stakeholders to report concerns or complaints, aligning with our dedication to responsible mining, respect of human rights, and adherence to industry best practices. This mechanism is accessible in English and Portuguese, ensuring inclusivity for local and Indigenous stakeholders and providing language support as needed. Reports can be made in person, via email, or through a toll-free hotline.

To promote awareness of this mechanism, Ero Copper conducts regular communication campaigns in its operational regions, utilizing various materials and community engagement sessions. Internally, employees are educated about the grievance process through targeted campaigns.

The Code of Business Conduct and Ethics encourages reporting of unethical or illegal conduct, including modern slavery, through multiple channels such as an independent online portal and a toll-free hotline, ensuring protection for those who report in good faith. This reporting system is confidential and anonymous, available 24/7 in English and Portuguese, and is administered by an external provider.