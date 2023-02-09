Advanced search
    ERO   CA2960061091

ERO COPPER CORP.

(ERO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-09 pm EST
21.04 CAD   -1.03%
05:37pEro Copper : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
02/08Ero Copper to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on March 7, 2023
GL
02/08Ero Copper to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on March 7, 2023
AQ
Ero Copper : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

02/09/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Meeting Type : Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : March 06, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : March 06, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : March 06, 2023
Meeting Date : April 26, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON SHARES 296006109 CA2960061091
Sincerely,

Computershare
 Agent for ERO COPPER CORP.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ero Copper Corp. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 577 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2022 154 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 286 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 937 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 457
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
David Strang Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Makko Defilippo President
Wayne Drier Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Noel Dunn Chairman
Anthea Bath Chief Operating Officer
