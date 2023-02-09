Ero Copper : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

|
Meeting Type :
|
Annual General and Special Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
March 06, 2023
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
March 06, 2023
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
March 06, 2023
|
Meeting Date :
|
April 26, 2023
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
No
|
|
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
|
Description
|
CUSIP Number
|
ISIN
|
COMMON SHARES
|
296006109
|
CA2960061091
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for ERO COPPER CORP.
Disclaimer
Ero Copper Corp. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:36:01 UTC.