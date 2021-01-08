Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ero Copper Corp.    ERO   CA2960061091

ERO COPPER CORP.

(ERO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
21.07 CAD   -6.77%
05:49pEro Copper files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine
GL
01/04Ero Copper Promotes Executive Officers
MT
01/04ERO COPPER : Announces Promotion of Executive Officers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ero Copper files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine

01/08/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) announces that it has filed the 2020 Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine for the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources previously announced on November 24, 2020.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ERO COPPER CORP.

 
Signed: “David Strang”

For further information contact:
David Strang, CEOMakko DeFilippo, President
 (604) 429-9244
 info@erocopper.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ERO COPPER CORP.
05:49pEro Copper files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine
GL
01/04Ero Copper Promotes Executive Officers
MT
01/04ERO COPPER : Announces Promotion of Executive Officers
AQ
2020UPDATE : Ero Copper Up 7% as Extends Mineralization, Identifies Three Different ..
MT
2020Ero Copper Extends Mineralization, Identifies Three Different Styles of Miner..
MT
2020Ero Copper intersects 46.5 meters grading 4.96% copper including 36.5 meters ..
GL
2020ERO COPPER : intersects 46.5 meters grading 4.96% copper including 36.5 meters g..
AQ
2020ERO COPPER : significantly increases copper reserves with the integration of Dee..
AQ
2020Ero Copper significantly increases copper reserves with the integration of De..
GL
2020ERO COPPER : announces updated mineral resource and reserve estimate outlining a..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 409 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 963 M 1 544 M 1 546 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 138
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ERO COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ero Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERO COPPER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,75 CAD
Last Close Price 22,60 CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Strang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Noel Dunn Executive Chairman
Wayne Drier Chief Financial Officer
Anthea Bath Vice President-Technical Services
John H. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERO COPPER CORP.10.68%1 544
ANTOFAGASTA PLC10.27%21 229
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.11.77%14 171
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.7.62%11 725
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED12.81%9 910
VEDANTA LIMITED11.71%9 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ