Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. EROAD Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERD   NZERDE0001S5

EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EROAD : 2021 Capterra Shortlist names EROAD a top performer in 2 categories

08/30/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telematics provider EROAD is recognised as a user favourite in Capterra's fleet maintenance and fleet management software categories.

Formerly known as the Capterra Top 20, the Capterra Shortlist identifies top software products based on user ratings and popularity by search volume. The new format features a chart view that allows buyers to see which products rate strongest on each component and determine the best software for their needs.

EROAD was assessed against 654 other fleet management products and 162 fleet maintenance products and landed in the upper right quadrant, 'Top Performers,' for both. Top Performers are the highest-scoring products in terms of both popularity and user ratings, have generally been around for a while, and are loved by their users. Noteworthy products, established players, and emerging favourites were also highlighted.

'With 100+ reviews and an average user rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, EROAD is honoured to be recognised by our customers as one of the most highly rated fleet management solutions on the Capterra platform,' says EROAD ANZ Marketing Director Courtney Ayre.

Factors that made EROAD popular among users included 'second to none' customer support and the product's ability to drive cost efficiencies : 'Our ROI with idle savings and the ability to track driving habits and ensure our drivers are operating safely are well worth the money,' says a transportation manager in the dairy industry.

To be eligible for inclusion, all products were required to serve North American users and be relevant to software buyers across industries or sectors.

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 21:01:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EROAD LIMITED
05:02pEROAD : 2021 Capterra Shortlist names EROAD a top performer in 2 categories
PU
08/16SEEING MACHINES : New Zealand's EROAD To Integrate Seeing Machines' Guardian Tec..
MT
08/05EROAD : Upsizes Share Purchase Plan to $14 Million
MT
07/20EROAD : Opens $11 Million Share Purchase Plan
MT
07/14EROAD : has signed an agreement to acquire Coretex
PU
07/13EROAD : to Acquire Telematics Vertical Specialist Coretex for $110 Million
MT
07/13EROAD Limited Announces Sales Results for the Three Months and Year to Date E..
CI
06/28EROAD : Tubo trackers log 2 billion kms and counting
PU
06/21EROAD : Product Releases Quarter 2, 2021
PU
06/16EROAD : Electrification of the car fleet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net income 2022 1,71 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net cash 2022 16,9 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 126x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 611 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart EROAD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EROAD Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROAD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,35 NZD
Average target price 6,31 NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Newman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Ball Chief Financial Officer
Graham Robert Stuart Independent Chairman
Tim Hogan Chief Technology Officer
Matt Dalton Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EROAD LIMITED28.28%425
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.75%2 252 363
SEA LIMITED61.28%172 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.03%101 264
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC53.22%90 175
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.67%75 570