EROAD : Annual Shareholders Meeting Chair and CEO Address

IMPORTANT INFORMATION​

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.

This presentation may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward- looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

There is no assurance that results contemplated in any projections or forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realised. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release to you or to provide you with further information about EROAD.

While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of EROAD nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.

CORETEX

The Coretex merger completed on 30 November 2021. All finanicals include 4 months of Coretex.

NON-GAAP MEASURES​

EROAD has used non-GAAP measures when discussing financial performance in this document. The directors and management believe that these measures provide useful information as they are used internally to evaluate performance of business units, to establish operational goals and to allocate resources. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with NZ IFRS (New Zealand International Financial Reporting Standards) and are not uniformly defined, therefore the non-GAAP measures reported in this document may not be comparable with those that other companies report and should not be viewed in solation or considered as a substitute for measures reported by EROAD in accordance with NZ IFRS.

The non-GAAP measures are not subject to audit or review. Definitions can be found in the FY22 Annual Report.