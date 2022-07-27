Log in
    ERD   NZERDE0001S5

EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
2.140 NZD   +1.90%
2.140 NZD   +1.90%
05:38pEROAD : Annual Shareholders Meeting Chair and CEO Address
PU
07/03EROAD : Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
06/30EROAD : corrects Corporate Governance Roadshow presentation
PU
EROAD : Annual Shareholders Meeting Chair and CEO Address

07/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
For personal use only

EROAD

Annual Shareholders Meeting

Safer and more sustainable roads

28 July 2022

For personal use only

IMPORTANT INFORMATION​

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.

This presentation may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward- looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

There is no assurance that results contemplated in any projections or forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realised. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release to you or to provide you with further information about EROAD.

While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of EROAD nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.

CORETEX

The Coretex merger completed on 30 November 2021. All finanicals include 4 months of Coretex.

NON-GAAP MEASURES​

EROAD has used non-GAAP measures when discussing financial performance in this document. The directors and management believe that these measures provide useful information as they are used internally to evaluate performance of business units, to establish operational goals and to allocate resources. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with NZ IFRS (New Zealand International Financial Reporting Standards) and are not uniformly defined, therefore the non-GAAP measures reported in this document may not be comparable with those that other companies report and should not be viewed in solation or considered as a substitute for measures reported by EROAD in accordance with NZ IFRS.

The non-GAAP measures are not subject to audit or review. Definitions can be found in the FY22 Annual Report.

For personal use only

HOW TO PARTICIPATE ONLINE

Shareholder & Proxyholder Q&A Participation

Written Questions: Questions may be submitted ahead of the meeting. If you have a question to submit during the live meeting, please select the Q&A tab on the right half of your screen at anytime. Type your question into the field and press submit. Your question will be immediately submitted.

Help: The Q&A tab can also be used for immediate help. If you need assistance, please submit your query in the same manner as typing a question and a Computershare representative will respond to you directly.

Shareholder & Proxyholder Voting

Once the voting has been opened, the resolutions and voting options will allow voting.

To vote, simply click on the Vote tab, and select your voting direction from the options shown on the screen. You can vote for all resolutions at once or by each resolution.

Your vote has been cast when the tick appears. To change your vote, select

'Change Your Vote'.

For personal use only

AGENDA

  1. Chair's Address
  2. CEO Address
  3. Financial Statements and Auditor's Report
  4. Resolutions

For personal use only

CHAIR'S ADDRESS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
