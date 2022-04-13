EROAD : Are you ready to maximise the RUC discount?

Are you ready to make the most of the temporary RUC discount? Every kilometer you drive before you buy a new RUC licence is a kilometer charged at the old rate. MyEROAD makes it easy for you to buy new licences for all your vehicles in one go and maximise the discount available.

From 21 April 2022 until 21 July 2022, the temporary 36% RUC discount which was announced by the government on 14 March will be available to anyone buying a RUC licence.

This week Waka Kotahi NZTA provided more detail about how this will work for those who have already purchased enough RUC for the discount period, along with the unit cost for every vehicle type.

Whether your current RUC licence is running out, or you've got a few thousand KMs left - you can benefit from the discount.

If you already have a RUC licence that will cover you for the discount period, you can still take advantage of the discounted rates.

When you buy a new licence, you just need to enter your current odometer or authorized distance recorder reading and Waka Kotahi NZTA will credit any unused RUC distance remaining on your current licence. However, you mustuse all the credit in one go when you buy your new licence

The credit is automatically calculated and deducted from the total you pay for your new licence. And because EROAD's eRUC system is fully integrated with NZTA, you can buy licences for your whole fleet and get credited automatically for your unused RUC distance - all within MyEROAD.

In MyEROAD, navigate to RUC on the left hand menu. Select the vehicles you want to buy RUC for & the licence type Change the pre-populated start distance to the current odometer or authorized distance recorder reading. Note: Vehicles with Ehubo 2.0 or 2.2 will show the current reading in the distance recorder column Select the distance required When you hit 'next' the screen will show the total amount due, less the credit from any existing RUC licence you had already bought for this period

The automated off-road RUC claims process is not affected by this change. All off-road mileage remains eligible for refund, at the rate paid.

It's also important to note that any discounted RUC purchased close to the end of the discount period needs to be used before 21 August.

If you have any concerns, please contact our team on 0800 437 623.