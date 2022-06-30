Log in
    ERD   NZERDE0001S5

EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
1.420 NZD   -3.40%
05:43pEROAD : Corporate Governance Roadshow
PU
06/20EROAD Names CEO
MT
06/20EROAD Appoints Mark Heine as New Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EROAD : Corporate Governance Roadshow

06/30/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
For personal use only

Corporate Governance Roadshow

1 July 2022

Transportation technology services company EROAD LIMITED (NZX/ASX: ERD) attaches a copy of the Corporate Governance roadshow that the Chairman Graham Stuart and Acting General Counsel Ksenija Chobanovich will be presenting to a number of investors over the following weeks.

Ends

Authorised for release to the NZX and ASX by Acting General Counsel, Ksenija Chobanovich.

For Investor enquires please contact:

For Media enquiries please contact:

Anna Bonney

Hamish Haldane

Investor Relations

ANZ Marketing Director

anna@merlinconsulting.co.nz

hamish.haldane@eroad.com

Ph +64 21 844 155

TEL

+64

9 927 4700

PO Box 305 394

FAX

+64

9 927 4701

Triton Plaza, North Shore 0757

Page 1

FREE

0800 4 EROAD

Auckland, New Zealand

eroad.co.nz

For personal use only

EROAD GOVERNANCE ROADSHOW

Graham Stuart, EROAD Chair

Ksenija Chobanovich, Acting General Counsel

JULY 2022

For personal use only

IMPORTANT INFORMATION​

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.

This presentation may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward- looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

There is no assurance that results contemplated in any projections or forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realised. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release to you or to provide you with further information about EROAD.

While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of EROAD nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.

CORETEX

The Coretex merger completed on 30 November 2021. All finanicals include 4 months of Coretex.

NON-GAAP MEASURES​

EROAD has used non-GAAP measures when discussing financial performance in this document. The directors and management believe that these measures provide useful information as they are used internally to evaluate performance of business units, to establish operational goals and to allocate resources. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with NZ IFRS (New Zealand International Financial Reporting Standards) and are not uniformly defined, therefore the non-GAAP measures reported in this document may not be comparable with those that other companies report and should not be viewed in solation or considered as a substitute for measures reported by EROAD in accordance with NZ IFRS.

The non-GAAP measures are not subject to audit or review. Definitions can be found in the Glossary on page 43 of this presentation.

2

use only

FINANCIAL RESULT REFLECTS INVESTMENT IN CAPABILITES FOR FUTURE GROWTH

$114.9m

REPORTED REVENUE

FY21: $91.6m

reflecting the merger of Coretex and organic growth across all markets

$21.0m

REPORTED EBITDA

FY21: $30.4m

reflecting one-off transaction and integration costs of $7.6m and increased operating expenditure as EROAD invested in capability to build momentum of growth

Over 200,000

CONTRACTED UNITS

FY22: 208,697 FY21: 126,203 reflecting both inorganic and organic growth

personal

SIGNIFICANT PERIOD OF TRANSITION DESPITE CHALLENGING MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS

$134.6m

AMRR

FY21: $88.4m

reflecting growth in recurring revenues from the Coretex acquistion, along with new units

$55.57

MONTHLY SAAS ARPU

FY21: $58.30

reflecting improvement in selling additional products, offset by a $1.64 negative FX impact and Coretex's historical revenue model of selling hardware upfront

93.4%

EROAD STAND ALONE ASSET RETENTION RATE

FY21: 94.9%

Coretex 4 month asset retention rate was 98.4%

For

WELL POSITIONED TO BUILD GREATER GROWTH MOMENTUM OVER FY23 AND BEYOND

$31.7m

SPENT ON R&D

FY21: $21.3m

focused on improving product market fit and increasing capabilities around enterprise customers

CORETEXCEO

MERGERSUCCESSION PROCESS COMPLETE ​

improving product market fit, enterprise capabilities and increased scale in North America

3

OUR

only

BOARD

use

Sara Gifford, an additional North American director,

and Selwyn Pellett, former CEO of Coretex both

joined the Board during the year

Search for an additional North American director

personal

will start soon and expected to complete in next

6 months

Propero review to start in September

For

BOARD STATS

- 2/6 directors female

- 5/6 directors independent - average tenure 3.5 years

1Member of Finance, Risk and Audit Committee.

2Member of Remuneration, Talent and Nomination Committee.

GRAHAM STUART1,2

BARRY EINSIG2

TONY GIBSON1,2

Chairman, Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Appointed January 2018

Appointed January 2020

Appointed October 2009

SUSAN PATERSON1,2

SARA GIFFORD2

SELWYN PELLETT2

Independent Director

Independent Director

Executive Director

Appointed March 2019

Appointed April 2022

Appointed December 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 161 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
Net income 2023 -6,75 M -4,20 M -4,20 M
Net Debt 2023 45,9 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 157 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart EROAD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EROAD Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROAD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,42 NZD
Average target price 3,50 NZD
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Heine Chief Executive Officer
Graham Robert Stuart Independent Chairman
Tim Hogan Chief Technology Officer
Matt Dalton Chief Operating Officer
Soona Lee Director-North America Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EROAD LIMITED-72.53%101
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.62%1 946 493
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.02%49 525
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.55%48 902
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.59%46 818
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.44%41 618