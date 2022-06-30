EROAD : Corporate Governance Roadshow

Transportation technology services company EROAD LIMITED (NZX/ASX: ERD) attaches a copy of the Corporate Governance roadshow that the Chairman Graham Stuart and Acting General Counsel Ksenija Chobanovich will be presenting to a number of investors over the following weeks.
Authorised for release to the NZX and ASX by Acting General Counsel, Ksenija Chobanovich.
EROAD GOVERNANCE ROADSHOW
Graham Stuart, EROAD Chair
Ksenija Chobanovich, Acting General Counsel
JULY 2022
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.
This presentation may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward- looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
There is no assurance that results contemplated in any projections or forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realised. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release to you or to provide you with further information about EROAD.
While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of EROAD nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.
CORETEX
The Coretex merger completed on 30 November 2021. All finanicals include 4 months of Coretex.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
EROAD has used non-GAAP measures when discussing financial performance in this document. The directors and management believe that these measures provide useful information as they are used internally to evaluate performance of business units, to establish operational goals and to allocate resources. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with NZ IFRS (New Zealand International Financial Reporting Standards) and are not uniformly defined, therefore the non-GAAP measures reported in this document may not be comparable with those that other companies report and should not be viewed in solation or considered as a substitute for measures reported by EROAD in accordance with NZ IFRS.
The non-GAAP measures are not subject to audit or review. Definitions can be found in the Glossary on page 43 of this presentation.
FINANCIAL RESULT REFLECTS INVESTMENT IN CAPABILITES FOR FUTURE GROWTH
$114.9m
REPORTED REVENUE
FY21: $91.6m
reflecting the merger of Coretex and organic growth across all markets
$21.0m
REPORTED EBITDA
FY21: $30.4m
reflecting one-off transaction and integration costs of $7.6m and increased operating expenditure as EROAD invested in capability to build momentum of growth
Over 200,000
CONTRACTED UNITS
FY22: 208,697 FY21: 126,203 reflecting both inorganic and organic growth
SIGNIFICANT PERIOD OF TRANSITION DESPITE CHALLENGING MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS
$134.6m
AMRR
FY21: $88.4m
reflecting growth in recurring revenues from the Coretex acquistion, along with new units
$55.57
MONTHLY SAAS ARPU
FY21: $58.30
reflecting improvement in selling additional products, offset by a $1.64 negative FX impact and Coretex's historical revenue model of selling hardware upfront
93.4%
EROAD STAND ALONE ASSET RETENTION RATE
FY21: 94.9%
Coretex 4 month asset retention rate was 98.4%
WELL POSITIONED TO BUILD GREATER GROWTH MOMENTUM OVER FY23 AND BEYOND
$31.7m
SPENT ON R&D
FY21: $21.3m
focused on improving product market fit and increasing capabilities around enterprise customers
CORETEXCEO
MERGERSUCCESSION PROCESS COMPLETE
improving product market fit, enterprise capabilities and increased scale in North America
BOARD
Sara Gifford, an additional North American director,
and Selwyn Pellett, former CEO of Coretex both
joined the Board during the year
Search for an additional North American director
will start soon and expected to complete in next
6 months
Propero review to start in September
BOARD STATS
- 2/6 directors female
- 5/6 directors independent - average tenure 3.5 years
1Member of Finance, Risk and Audit Committee.
2Member of Remuneration, Talent and Nomination Committee.
GRAHAM STUART1,2
BARRY EINSIG2
TONY GIBSON1,2
Chairman, Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Appointed January 2018
Appointed January 2020
Appointed October 2009
SUSAN PATERSON1,2
SARA GIFFORD2
SELWYN PELLETT2
Independent Director
Independent Director
Executive Director
Appointed March 2019
Appointed April 2022
Appointed December 2021
4
